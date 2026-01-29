 Jakhiya Aloo For Starters, Followed By Himachali Swarnu Rice & Jhangora Ki Kheer! Himalayan Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan As President Droupadi Murmu Hosts EU Leader For Grand Dinner
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleJakhiya Aloo For Starters, Followed By Himachali Swarnu Rice & Jhangora Ki Kheer! Himalayan Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan As President Droupadi Murmu Hosts EU Leader For Grand Dinner

Jakhiya Aloo For Starters, Followed By Himachali Swarnu Rice & Jhangora Ki Kheer! Himalayan Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan As President Droupadi Murmu Hosts EU Leader For Grand Dinner

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a state dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan for EU leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen. The Himalayan-inspired menu featured regional dishes from Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal, and the Northeast. Curated by chefs Prateek Sadhu and Kamlesh Negi, the banquet blended diplomacy, heritage and fine dining during Republic Day celebrations.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu Hosts EU Leader For Grand Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan With Specially Curated Himalayan Menu; Know What's Inside | X @rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu hosted an elegant state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday in honour of European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who were the chief guests at India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations. The dinner stood out for its thoughtfully curated menu that celebrated India’s Himalayan culinary heritage.

The specially designed spread showcased regional ingredients and traditional cooking techniques from the Himalayan belt, including Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Northeast. The menu reflected Rashtrapati Bhavan’s continued effort to spotlight India’s diverse food traditions on the global stage.

TAKE A LOOK:

The meal began with flavourful starters such as Jakhiya Aloo paired with green tomato chutney, and Jhangora Ki Kheer finished with Meah Loon and white chocolate. The soup course featured Sunderkala Thichoni, a buckwheat noodle preparation from Uttarakhand with Tibetan influences, adding warmth and depth to the experience.

FPJ Shorts
Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's Supernatural Comedy Film Online?
Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's Supernatural Comedy Film Online?
Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Why Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka And Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Did Not Shake Hands After Match
Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Why Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka And Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Did Not Shake Hands After Match
Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You Can't Miss
Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You Can't Miss
Malaysia Airlines And Singapore Airlines Formalise Joint Business Partnership After Regulatory Approvals
Malaysia Airlines And Singapore Airlines Formalise Joint Business Partnership After Regulatory Approvals

Accompaniments included a yak cheese custard served with Bhaang Mathri, Bichhu Buti Patta glazed with mustard and bottle gourd, and a comforting winter carrot kadhi. The main course highlighted prized Himalayan ingredients like guchhi (morels) and Solan mushrooms, paired with poppy seeds, burnt tomato sauce, and Himachali Swarnu Rice.

Read Also
EU President Ursula von der Leyen's Nod To Indian Culture; Flaunts Anamika Khanna's Bandhgala
article-image

Desserts featured Himalayan ragi and Kashmiri apple cake topped with timru and sea buckthorn cream, coffee custard with dates and raw cacao, and Himalayan honey-dressed persimmon.

The menu was curated in collaboration with chefs Prateek Sadhu and Kamlesh Negi. The evening held added significance as it coincided with India and the European Union sealing a landmark free trade agreement. Adding to the cultural symbolism, Ursula von der Leyen’s choice of Indian cultural fashion ensembles during her visits further marked the blend of diplomacy & heritage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You...
Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You...
One8 Commune, Kaia & Jolene By The Sea; Check Out The Celebs Who Run These Goa-Based Restaurants
One8 Commune, Kaia & Jolene By The Sea; Check Out The Celebs Who Run These Goa-Based Restaurants
End Of An Era In Mumbai: Parle-G Factory To Be Replaced; Who Is The Girl On The Biscuit Wrapper?
End Of An Era In Mumbai: Parle-G Factory To Be Replaced; Who Is The Girl On The Biscuit Wrapper?
Ricky Kej & Usha Uthup's Live In Concerts To Farhan Akhtar Unveiling Self-Written Songs; Ultimate...
Ricky Kej & Usha Uthup's Live In Concerts To Farhan Akhtar Unveiling Self-Written Songs; Ultimate...
Jakhiya Aloo For Starters, Followed By Himachali Swarnu Rice & Jhangora Ki Kheer! Himalayan Menu At...
Jakhiya Aloo For Starters, Followed By Himachali Swarnu Rice & Jhangora Ki Kheer! Himalayan Menu At...