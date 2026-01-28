 EU President Ursula von der Leyen's Nod To Indian Culture; Flaunts Anamika Khanna's Bandhgala
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleEU President Ursula von der Leyen's Nod To Indian Culture; Flaunts Anamika Khanna's Bandhgala

EU President Ursula von der Leyen's Nod To Indian Culture; Flaunts Anamika Khanna's Bandhgala

EU President Ursula von der Leyen wore an electric blue Anamika Khanna bandhgala at the India–EU Summit in Delhi, blending diplomacy with Indian craftsmanship. The meeting marked a historic India–EU free trade agreement. Earlier, she donned a Banarasi bandhgala on Republic Day. Her fashion choices were praised as symbolic cultural respect alongside strengthening global ties.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
EU President Ursula von der Leyen Flaunts Anamika Khanna's Bandhgala To Historical Free Trade Agreement With India | Instagram @anamikakhanna.in

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is also the chief guest at India’s 77th Republic Day, once again made a powerful & symbolical fashion statement during her India visit, this time blending diplomacy with Indian craftsmanship.

For the 16th India–EU Summit held at Hyderabad House, New Delhi, on January 27, von der Leyen opted for a striking electric blue bandhgala by designer Anamika Khanna. The elegant ensemble featured intricate resham embroidery and subtle tone-on-tone 3D floral motifs, paired with classic ivory trousers. She wore the outfit during her visit to Raj Ghat and later at the high-level summit.

The summit proved historic as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Council President Antonio Costa, and Ursula von der Leyen jointly announced a landmark fair trade agreement, marking a major milestone in India–EU relations.

Read Also
Tamannaah Bhatia Rules Red Carpet In This ₹4.65 Lakh Nude Base Lace Couture Gown-Pictures Inside
article-image

Notably, this wasn’t her first nod to Indian fashion during the visit. A day earlier, at the Republic Day celebrations, von der Leyen had worn a Banarasi brocade bandhgala designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, further underlining her appreciation for Indian textiles and craftsmanship.

FPJ Shorts
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice Here
Ajit Pawar No More: Aircraft Involved In Baramati Plane Tragedy That Killed Maha Dy CM Had Crashed Earlier In 2023, Says Report
Ajit Pawar No More: Aircraft Involved In Baramati Plane Tragedy That Killed Maha Dy CM Had Crashed Earlier In 2023, Says Report
Supreme Court AGR Relief Marks Turning Point For Vodafone Idea: KM Birla
Supreme Court AGR Relief Marks Turning Point For Vodafone Idea: KM Birla
India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris Couture Show; Dua Lipa & A$AP Rocky Seated Among Audience
India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris Couture Show; Dua Lipa & A$AP Rocky Seated Among Audience
Read Also
Supermodel Alicia Kaur Dons Bomb Outfit At Lollapalooza 2026; Pictures Inside
article-image

Reacting to her fashion choices, Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), said, “It fills us with immense pride to witness European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen donning the creations of Indian designers for such a historic visit to India. Her choice was not just a statement of style, but a homage to the extraordinary talent of Indian craftsmen and weavers, whose artistry tells the story of our heritage on the world stage.”

Von der Leyen’s repeated showcase of Indian designers during key diplomatic moments has been widely praised, with many viewing it as a symbolic gesture of cultural respect alongside strengthening global ties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris...
India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris...
January 29's Jaya Ekadashi Is One Of The Most Auspicious In 2026; Here's How Devotees Can Get Lord...
January 29's Jaya Ekadashi Is One Of The Most Auspicious In 2026; Here's How Devotees Can Get Lord...
'Dada' To His Supporters, & A 'Kohinoor Lost In Maharashtra Politics': The REAL Reason Why Ajit...
'Dada' To His Supporters, & A 'Kohinoor Lost In Maharashtra Politics': The REAL Reason Why Ajit...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: This Was Maharashtra Deputy CM's Last Instagram Post Before Baramati Tragedy
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: This Was Maharashtra Deputy CM's Last Instagram Post Before Baramati Tragedy
Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Punjab...
Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Punjab...