Tamannaah Bhatia Rules Red Carpet In This ₹4.65 Lakh Nude Base Lace Couture Gown-Pictures Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 24, 2026
Tamannaah Bhatia ruled the red carpet moment at Elle India List Awards 2026 in a lace couture gown from designer Surya Sarkar’s Lune 2025 collection
Priced at ₹4,65,000, the gown reflects couture craftsmanship, with emphasis on structure & fabric quality.
A sweetheart neckline defines the bodice, enhancing the gown’s romantic appeal while complementing the corset-inspired structure.
The outfit is built on a nude inner base, which creates an illusion effect and allows the intricate black lace overlay to stand out.
Black lace layered over the nude base adds depth, balancing sensuality with elegance.
Her sleek, pulled-back hairstyle kept the look polished while the accessories were kept understated.
Tamannaah was honoured with the ELLE Pop Culture Icon award.