 Mumbai, Are You Ready For The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival? The Multi-Cultural Fest Returns To SoBo This Weekend; Check Out The Theme, Date & Highlights
The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival returns with a new edition! It's scheduled to take place from January 31 to February 8, 2026, and the theme this year is 'Ahead of the Curve'. With over 500 events planned across 15+ art and culture genres, the nine-day festival promises an unforgettable experience for all visitors.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back. |

Mumbai's iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is all set to return this month, bringing nine days of exciting events, performances and diverse art activities to the heart of South Mumbai. One of Asia’s largest multi-cultural street art festivals, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 will be held from January 31 to February 8, transforming the historic Kala Ghoda precinct into a buzzing cultural hotspot for art lovers.

The Theme of 2026

The theme for this year's edition is ‘Ahead of the Curve’, which reflects innovation, forward-thinking ideas, and the evolution of creative expression.

Post the silver jubilee celebrations last year, the festival which is in its 26th year, continues to thrive on its rich legacy. Events will take place daily from 10 am to 10 pm, offering a vibrant mix of traditional and contemporary art forms under one roof.

Ajit Pawar No More: Devastated Pawar Family Breaks Down In Tears As They Arrive At Baramati Medical College; Supriya Sule, Sunetra Crying Inconsolably - VIDEO
Ajit Pawar No More: Devastated Pawar Family Breaks Down In Tears As They Arrive At Baramati Medical College; Supriya Sule, Sunetra Crying Inconsolably - VIDEO
CSB Bank Net Profit Inches Up To ₹153 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 26% YoY To ₹1,431 Crore
CSB Bank Net Profit Inches Up To ₹153 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 26% YoY To ₹1,431 Crore
Mumbai: KC College To Hold Blitzkrieg 2026 From January 29–31, Bringing Global Cinema, Media & Culture Under One Roof
Mumbai: KC College To Hold Blitzkrieg 2026 From January 29–31, Bringing Global Cinema, Media & Culture Under One Roof

Events and Programmes to Attend

This year, the festival will feature over 500 live events and programmes spread across more than 15 cultural and artistic verticals. From engaging theatre performances, energetic dance showcases, and popular stand-up comedy acts to music concerts, cinema screenings, literature sessions, and workshops, the festival promises something for everyone.

Visitors can also explore children’s activities, heritage walks, urban design and architecture showcases, food experiences, and bustling stalls featuring art, crafts, and fashion.

Each vertical interprets the theme ‘Ahead of the Curve’ through its own creative lens. Expect dance performances which will keep the applause going, music events that resonate with contemporary and experimental sounds, and theatrical acts that embrace bold storytelling.

How to Reach Kala Ghoda?

Located in South Mumbai, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is easily accessible via Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations, with buses, taxis, and app-based cabs also offering convenient connectivity. With its expansive lineup, inspiring theme, and festive atmosphere, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 is set to be one of the city’s most awaited cultural celebrations of the year.

