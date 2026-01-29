One8 Commune, Kaia & Jolene By The Sea; Check Out The Celebs Who Run These Goa-Based Restaurants

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 29, 2026
The list starts with Bhumi Pednekar, who owns boutique stay and all-dining bar, Kaia in North Goa.
Chef Sarah Todd serves a blend of Australian & Indian cuisines to the Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen in Vagator.
Located in Anjuna, North Goa, Jolene By The Sea is co-owned by Amrita Arora & her husband Shakeel Ladak.
Shveta Salve is a co-owner of the renowned Burger Factory in Goa, a popular spot known for its gourmet burgers and scenic atmosphere.
Chef Amninder Sandhu’s restaurant in Goa is Bawri, located in Assagao, which offers regional Indian cuisine focusing on open-fire cooking.
Shilpa Shetty has launched a new luxury restaurant from her restaurant-chain, Bastian in Morjim, Goa, located along the banks of the Chapora River.
Virat Kohli opened his 16th One8 Commune restaurant in Siolim, Goa, which focuses on Goan-inspired dishes.