Deepika Padukone Sets The Internet On Fire In A Maxi Dress & ₹3,50,000 Louis Vuitton Side Trunk Bag

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 07, 2025

Deepika Padukone makes a style statement with her new Instagram pictures

All images from Deepika Padukone's Instagram

She wears a Magda Butrym high-neck cupro maxi dress in a muted camel tone, perfectly contouring her frame. Her maxi costs ₹180,600

The look is elevated with a vintage-style oversised leather aviator jacket, adding structure and a cool, off-duty Formula 1 vibe

Her accessories include a Louis Vuitton Side Trunk MM bag, lending a classic designer touch with its signature monogram. The bag costs ₹350,000

Deepika pairs the outfit with sleek black high-heeled boots, enhancing her silhouette and adding movement to the flowing dress

Cartier bracelets and gold hoop earrings bring in a refined, minimalist sparkle without overpowering the outfit

Her beauty look features bronzed, glowing makeup, softly wavy hair, and cat-eye sunglasses, perfectly completing her chic, powerful F1-weekend aesthetic

Thanks For Reading!

'Shape & Size Don't Determine Good Health': Rujuta Diwekar Takes A Dig At Anti-Aging Culture
Find out More