Is BTS' Jungkook Dating Aespa's Winter? Matching 'Couple' Arm Tattoos On The K-Pop Singers Spark Dating Rumours

The K-pop world has been set ablaze once again—only this time, the spark comes from two of its biggest names. BTS’ Jungkook and Aespa’s Winter, both megastars in their own right, are back at the centre of dating speculations, sending the entire K-Pop world into frenzy.

Jungkook and Winter are dating?

Earlier this week, social media lit up with fresh posts claiming there was “evidence” hinting at a possible relationship between Jungkook and Winter. Fans pointed to strikingly similar tattoos, three dog-face designs placed on nearly identical spots on their arms (Jungkook’s on his left arm and Winter’s on her right).

Check it out below:

Netizens argued that the coincidence was too specific to ignore, especially as the designs were reportedly tied to overlapping personal items the two were seen with, such as slippers, shorts, bracelets, and even in-ear monitors.

Adding fuel to the fire, both artists were spotted flaunting new nail art on their ring fingers—photos that surfaced only a day apart, convincing some fans that these weren’t accidental overlaps but possible couple signal

No official confirmation

As speculation intensified, the public turned to the agencies for clarity. However, both BigHit Music and SM Entertainment have stayed completely silent and not reacted to the rumours.

Fans theory adds to the rumours

Just when the dating talk seemed at its peak, another theory took over social media threads, stating that the timing of the rumours was no coincidence.

HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk is currently embroiled in an alleged financial fraud case. On December 4, the Seoul Southern District Court approved the freezing of his HYBE shares, worth a staggering $107 billion, as part of the investigation into alleged illegal stock trading.

Some netizens believe the renewed dating chatter was intentionally amplified to distract the public from this legal development. The idea of a “HYBE cover-up” quickly gained traction, with fans debating whether the sudden resurgence of Jungkook–Winter rumours was planned or merely unfortunate timing.

While the rumours continues to dominate conversations online, both the idols have not commented on the buzz.