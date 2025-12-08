Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet

Rasha Thadani has set social media buzzing once again with her latest ethnic photoshoot from Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The young actor, who is currently filming her upcoming Telugu movie Srinivasa Mangapuram, dropped a series of pictures that instantly went viral for their fresh festive charm.

Rasha stepped out in a striking hot-pink sharara set that beautifully balanced tradition with youthful elegance. The ensemble featured a sleeveless long kurta and a sharara adorned with delicate golden leaf embroidery, adding a regal touch to the vibrant outfit. She paired it with a contrasting green bandhej dupatta, creating a bold, eye-catching colour palette perfect for daytime celebrations.

Minimal jewellery and soft glam makeup

Choosing grace over grandeur, Rasha kept her accessories minimal, just slim bangles and a single ring. Her soft-glam makeup look included a subtle nude base, lightly defined eyes and rosy lips. A tiny red bindi completed her traditional aesthetic, enhancing her natural charm.

Her hairstyle, featuring natural waves and a dainty twisted braid in the front, added a playful yet sophisticated vibe. The look struck the perfect balance between simple and stylish, ideal for anyone seeking inspiration for festive or wedding wear this season.

Heritage backdrops that elevate the look

The photos were shot across several scenic and historic locations of Chanderi, including the ancient Maa Jageshwari Temple, Parameshwar Talab, old stone stairways, and lush green sites filled with towering trees. These cultural backdrops not only added depth to the pictures but also highlighted the timeless elegance of her ethnic attire.

Fans flood social media with praise

Within moments of posting, Rasha’s photos attracted admiration from fans who called her look “festive-perfect” and “ideal for haldi, mehendi, and daytime weddings.” Her blend of simplicity, colour and heritage styling has turned into a major inspiration for ethnic fashion lovers online.

Rasha is in Chanderi for the shoot of Srinivasa Mangapuram, directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The film, initially referred to as #AB4, is presented by Ashwin Dutt and backed by Gemini Kiran under Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.