 Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet

Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet

Rasha Thadani’s latest photos from Chanderi have gone viral as she flaunts a vibrant hot-pink sharara with a green bandhej dupatta while shooting for Srinivasa Mangapuram. With soft makeup, minimal jewellery and natural waves, her look appears youthful and festive. Shot at historic locations, the photos earned praise online, with fans calling them perfect inspiration for festive season

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
article-image

Rasha Thadani has set social media buzzing once again with her latest ethnic photoshoot from Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The young actor, who is currently filming her upcoming Telugu movie Srinivasa Mangapuram, dropped a series of pictures that instantly went viral for their fresh festive charm.

Rasha stepped out in a striking hot-pink sharara set that beautifully balanced tradition with youthful elegance. The ensemble featured a sleeveless long kurta and a sharara adorned with delicate golden leaf embroidery, adding a regal touch to the vibrant outfit. She paired it with a contrasting green bandhej dupatta, creating a bold, eye-catching colour palette perfect for daytime celebrations.

Minimal jewellery and soft glam makeup

Choosing grace over grandeur, Rasha kept her accessories minimal, just slim bangles and a single ring. Her soft-glam makeup look included a subtle nude base, lightly defined eyes and rosy lips. A tiny red bindi completed her traditional aesthetic, enhancing her natural charm.

FPJ Shorts
Karan Johar Opens Up About 'Travel Anxiety' During Flights Amid IndiGo Chaos: Says He Pops A Pill & Prays For Sleep
Karan Johar Opens Up About 'Travel Anxiety' During Flights Amid IndiGo Chaos: Says He Pops A Pill & Prays For Sleep
Uttar Pradesh: 4-Month-Old Infant Dragged Away By Wolves In Bahraich; Search Underway
Uttar Pradesh: 4-Month-Old Infant Dragged Away By Wolves In Bahraich; Search Underway
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya Follows Virat Kohli Playbook, Arrives In Cuttack Early For Solo Practice
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya Follows Virat Kohli Playbook, Arrives In Cuttack Early For Solo Practice
Bengaluru Weather: Silicon City Of India Braces For Cooler Days Ahead As Temperatures Drop; Here's To Check Details
Bengaluru Weather: Silicon City Of India Braces For Cooler Days Ahead As Temperatures Drop; Here's To Check Details

Her hairstyle, featuring natural waves and a dainty twisted braid in the front, added a playful yet sophisticated vibe. The look struck the perfect balance between simple and stylish, ideal for anyone seeking inspiration for festive or wedding wear this season.

Heritage backdrops that elevate the look

The photos were shot across several scenic and historic locations of Chanderi, including the ancient Maa Jageshwari Temple, Parameshwar Talab, old stone stairways, and lush green sites filled with towering trees. These cultural backdrops not only added depth to the pictures but also highlighted the timeless elegance of her ethnic attire.

Fans flood social media with praise

Within moments of posting, Rasha’s photos attracted admiration from fans who called her look “festive-perfect” and “ideal for haldi, mehendi, and daytime weddings.” Her blend of simplicity, colour and heritage styling has turned into a major inspiration for ethnic fashion lovers online.

Rasha is in Chanderi for the shoot of Srinivasa Mangapuram, directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The film, initially referred to as #AB4, is presented by Ashwin Dutt and backed by Gemini Kiran under Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karan Johar Opens Up About 'Travel Anxiety' During Flights Amid IndiGo Chaos: Says He Pops A Pill &...

Karan Johar Opens Up About 'Travel Anxiety' During Flights Amid IndiGo Chaos: Says He Pops A Pill &...

Sara Khan Turns Pahadi Bride In Classic Red Lehenga & Gold Jewellery For Hindu Wedding With Krrish...

Sara Khan Turns Pahadi Bride In Classic Red Lehenga & Gold Jewellery For Hindu Wedding With Krrish...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 8th, 2025 To Nov 14th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 8th, 2025 To Nov 14th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet

Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet

'Desi Queen' Tyla! South African Singer Writes 'Mumbai' On Her Hair, Puts Bindi On Forehead For...

'Desi Queen' Tyla! South African Singer Writes 'Mumbai' On Her Hair, Puts Bindi On Forehead For...