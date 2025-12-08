 Replace Regular Rice With This Millet For Low GI, Nutrient Rich & More Fibrous Meals
Samak rice pulao is a light, nutrient-rich dish made by sautéing spices, vegetables and optional protein like paneer, tofu or chicken, then adding rinsed samak rice and simmering it until fluffy. The millet absorbs flavours beautifully and pairs well with winter greens like spinach or methi. Easy to digest and low in calories, it’s an ideal meal for healthy eating and weight loss

Updated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
If you want to eat healthier without abandoning your favourite Indian dishes, nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas suggests a simple change that can make a big difference, replace your usual rice with samak rice, also known as barnyard millet.

What makes samak rice a smarter choice?

Samak rice is often mistaken for regular rice because of its texture, but it is actually a tiny seed from the millet family. This ancient Indian grain has become popular again thanks to its impressive nutrient profile.

According to Mohita, swapping your daily rice with samak can nearly double your protein intake, provide more fibre, and deliver fewer carbs, all while keeping your meals light and flavourful. It is naturally rich in iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and B vitamins, making it a powerhouse for those looking to improve their diet.

What makes it even more appealing is that samak rice is budget-friendly, locally available, and suitable for people managing diabetes, PCOS, or weight loss goals. Despite its rise in popularity, it remains an Indian grain, not a fancy imported superfood.

Perfect for fasting and everyday eating

Traditionally eaten during festivals like Navratri, samak rice is known as a “vrat-friendly” staple because it digests easily and keeps energy levels steady. Even though it looks and cooks like rice, it’s naturally gluten-free and ideal for people seeking lighter alternatives.

A standard serving can provide over 30 grams of protein and nearly 8 grams of fibre, making it especially beneficial for vegetarians trying to meet their daily protein requirement.

How to make a weight-loss-friendly samak rice pulao

Turning samak rice into a wholesome meal is simple, especially when used in a pulao. Its neutral flavour pairs beautifully with spices, herbs, and seasonal produce.

Start by rinsing the samak rice thoroughly and setting it aside. Heat a little oil or ghee in a pan, then sauté cumin, ginger, garlic and your choice of whole spices. Add chopped vegetables like carrots, beans, peas or winter greens such as spinach and methi, and cook them until slightly tender. If you prefer a protein boost, stir in paneer, tofu, chicken or fish and let it cook separately until the flavours deepen. Once the vegetables and protein are ready, add the washed samak rice and saute it lightly so it absorbs the spices. Pour in water, season with salt, and let it simmer on low heat until the grains turn fluffy. This wholesome pulao comes together quickly, stays light on the stomach, and is perfect for weight loss or clean eating meals.

This millet-based pulao keeps you fuller for longer, supports stable blood sugar levels, and provides sustained energy, perfect for lunch or dinner.

