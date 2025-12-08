 Idli To Pornstar Martini: India's Most-Searched Foods Of 2025 Will Surprise You
India’s food searches in 2025 delivered a blend of tradition and trend, according to Google’s Year in Search report. Idli topped the list as the most-searched recipe, followed by the surprising rise of the Pornstar Martini cocktail. Festive favourites like Modak, Thekua, Ugadi Pachadi and Kolukattai also featured, alongside other picks such as Yorkshire Pudding and Beetroot Kanji.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
article-image

India’s relationship with food has always been emotional, experimental, and, at times, delightfully unpredictable. Google’s Year in Search 2025 proves exactly that. From traditional festival treats to trendy cocktails and even a British classic, Indians spent the year looking up recipes that span cultures, moods, and seasons. The top searches reveal a country craving comfort, nostalgia, fun, and a whole lot of flavour—sometimes all at once.

Top 10 Most-Googled Food Recipes in India in 2025

Idli

The classic Idli took the crown this year, reminding everyone why it remains India’s favourite breakfast. Soft, steamed and gut-friendly, this South Indian dish became a go-to search for home cooks wanting consistent results, whether using a traditional stone-ground batter or instant mixes. Its versatility with chutneys and sambar only added to its popularity.

Pornstar Martini

A surprising second place, Pornstar Martini clearly made its way from upscale bars to Indian home parties. The vodka-and-passionfruit cocktail, usually served with a splash of bubbly, captivated curious mixology enthusiasts eager to recreate its sweet-tart, tropical vibe.

Modak (Ukadiche Modak)

Festival season once again turned Google into a virtual cooking school, as Indians looked up the intricacies of mastering the delicate rice-flour shell and coconut-jaggery filling of this Ganesh Chaturthi must-have. The traditional steamed version (Ukadiche Modak) saw the most traction.

Thekua

Image: Pinterest (@aprna)

This rustic snack from Bihar and Jharkhand found nationwide love. Crispy, jaggery-rich and deeply connected to Chhath Puja, Thekua’s popularity surged as people searched for authentic recipes and for ways to recreate the flavours of home.

Ugadi Pachadi

With its unique blend of sweet, sour, bitter, and tangy ingredients, this symbolic Telugu New Year dish represented the balance of life itself. It is made by mixing six ingredients, such as jaggery, tamarind, raw mango, neem flowers, salt, and chilli powder, often with optional banana or coconut.

Beetroot Kanji

Fermented, vibrant, and probiotic-rich, Beetroot Kanji rode the wave of gut health trends. Home cooks looked for easy ways to prepare this earthy, mustard-spiced drink that’s as refreshing as it is nourishing.

Thiruvathirai Kali

Image: Pinterest (@rakskitchen)

Tamil households sparked a spike in searches for its festive jaggery-based dish Thiruvathirai Kali. Made with millets or broken rice, it blends culture, flavours and tradition, perfect for those exploring regional Indian desserts.

Yorkshire Pudding

This was the year Indians welcomed a bit of Britain to their dining tables. Whether out of curiosity or global exposure through OTT food shows, many searched for Yorkshire Pudding, a simple baked side known for its crisp edges and soft centre.

Gond Katira

Not a dish but an ingredient, this cooling natural gum fascinated searchers. Often used in summer drinks to achieve a jelly-like texture, Gond Katira became a trending addition to healthy beverages and Instagram-ready recipes.

Kolukattai

Tamil Nadu’s steamed dumpling rounded off the list, offering sweet and savoury versions perfect for festive cooking. Searches for Kolukattai surged around Vinayagar Chaturthi but stayed steady throughout the year.

