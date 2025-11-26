Mumbai Food Guide: 5 Places To Eat Near SoBo Under ₹500

If you're planning to sit by Marine Drive, watch the waves crash, and maybe have a full "main-character moment," you’ll definitely want some great budget-friendly food to go with it. Luckily, South Mumbai has plenty of iconic spots just minutes away, each offering comforting meals under ₹500. From century-old Irani cafes to legendary late-night joints, here are five places that guarantee a satisfying bite without breaking the bank.

Kyani & Co.

Just a quick walk from Marine Lines, Kyani & Co. is the kind of place where time stands still. Operating since 1904, this Irani cafe is known for its vintage charm featuring wooden booths, old mirrors, and tables that have hosted generations of Mumbaikars. Their Bun Maska with Irani Chai is the all-time favourite, along with other favourites like Akuri on Toast, a spicy, Parsi-style egg dish.

Cost: ₹200–₹400

Mani’s Cafe

A go-to for South Indian comfort, Mani's Cafe keeps things simple, quick, and delicious. Their crispy dosa, soft podi idli, flavour-packed dahi vada, and strong filter coffee never disappoint. Everything is fresh, affordable, and served with zero fuss, exactly what you want after a long seaside stroll.

Cost: Around ₹200

Sassanian Restaurant & Bakery

Opened in 1913, Sassanian is another heritage gem that continues to charm Mumbai with its Parsi flavours. Their Keema Pav, omelettes, Bun Maska, Mawa Cake, and biscuits – every dish feels like a bite of old Bombay. Even after more than a century, it remains a beloved, pocket-friendly stop for locals and travellers alike.

Cost: Around ₹400

Bachelorr’s

If your Marine Drive plan extends into late-night cravings, Bachelorr’s has your back as it stays open till 2:30 AM. A legendary spot since 1930s, it's known for its sandwiches, thick shakes, and ice creams. There's no seating, but that’s part of the charm; people eat in their cars or perched on the bonnet facing the sea breeze.

Cost: ₹200–₹400

Shreeji Snacks & Juice Centre

A favourite for fast, delicious vegetarian street-style food, Shreeji is perfect if you want something fresh and filling. They serve sandwiches, pizzas, paninis, and a full range of fresh juices—from mosambi and orange to seasonal picks. Their cold coffee is a crowd pleaser and pairs well with just about anything on the menu.

Cost: Around ₹400

So the next time you’re heading to Marine Drive, skip the overpriced cafes and visit these classic spots for rich flavour, real nostalgia, and real Mumbai vibes, all under ₹500.