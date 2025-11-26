'Pali Hill Ka Taj Mahal': Inside Manish Malhotra's ₹21-Crore Mumbai House In Bandra With Pastel Hues

Manish Malhotra | Instagram

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra has always been synonymous with glamour, whether it’s on the red carpet or inside his own home. And while his couture may regularly dazzle Bollywood’s finest, his Mumbai residence, reportedly worth Rs 21 crore, is a masterpiece in its own right. Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan offered fans an intimate look at his lavish Pali Hill bungalow through her vlog, calling it "Pali Hill ka Taj Mahal."

A warm, luxe welcome

Step into Manish's home and the first thing that greets you is not a grand chandelier or a dramatic staircase, but a golden lift. Farah playfully pointed out that the designer's home is so expansive, it needs its own elevator. The entryway opens into a polished lobby where plush carpets and soft lighting instantly set the tone for the rest of the space.

The living room: Soft pastels, warm woods, and theatre vibes

The 2,750 sq ft apartment showcases a main drawing room, which is designed for both comfort and spectacle. Washed in cream, beige, and soft brown tones, the room features a massive screen, complete with a full theatre-grade sound system.

Fresh flowers are one of the designer's signatures, and his home reflects this obsession. Crystal cases filled with real blooms adorn the tables, replaced twice a week to keep the space smelling divine. There's also a sleek bar tucked neatly into the corner, ready for his famously star-studded house parties.

Inside Manish's house | YouTube

An outdoor escape in the middle of Bandra

The outdoor seating area is one of the highlights of the tour. Furnished with grey couches and surrounded by lush greenery, the space feels like a serene courtyard. Manish revealed his neighbour is veteran actress Saira Banu, whose towering trees cast a natural shade over his terrace. Farah summed up the vibe, stating, “It feels like a palace in Udaipur.”

Manish's kitchen | YouTube

The details that define Manish

The designer’s attention to detail extends to every corner, from the earthy, lava-themed bathroom that startled Farah to the pristine, hotel-style kitchen bathed in cream and white. He even has dedicated rooms for ironing and office work, reflecting his disciplined creative routine.

Pastel hues, curated art pieces, and a seamless blend of modern luxury with traditional warmth make Manish Malhotra's home a true reflection of his elegant yet functional aesthetic.