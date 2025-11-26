Discover Mumbai's Free Charkha Workshop At Mani Bhavan: Here's To Know Dates, Location And Visiting Guide

Mani Bhavan | Incredible India

Mumbai: Nestled in the heart of the city, Mani Bhavan is an iconic landmark that once served as the residence of Mahatma Gandhi during his visits to Mumbai. Today, it stands as a museum and a tribute to India's freedom struggle. Mani Bhavan is one of the hidden gems within this historic building, which is the Charkha Workshop. It offers visitors an immersive and peaceful experience of India's rich history. The Bhavan organises a Charkha Workshop to commemorate the legacy of Mahatama Gandhi. Here's everything you need to know about the Charkha Workshop happening in Mumbai.

About Charkha Workshop

The workshop is held on Mondays and Fridays from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. It invites you to slow down and engage in a meditative practice that transcends the physical act of spinning thread. Charkha is a hand-driven spinning wheel that became a symbol of self-reliance during India's freedom movement, championed by Mahatma Gandhi. Participants can cultivate mindfulness, concentration, and dedication by focusing on the rhythm and technique of spinning.

100 years ago, on January 14,1925 Gandhiji presided over the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith.



Credits: Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya. pic.twitter.com/n0ehPHk24v — Nehruvian (@_nehruvian) January 15, 2025

Charkha Workshop: A symbol of India's cultural heritage

The workshop is designed for anyone looking to connect with India's cultural heritage. Whether you are a history enthusiast, a craft lover, or simply in search of a tranquil experience, this workshop offers a chance to dive deeper into a centuries-old tradition that was instrumental in the country's fight for independence.

A travel guide to Mani Bhavan

The free workshop is located at Mani Bhavan, Gamdevi, Grant Road. It's a wonderful opportunity to pause from the bustle of city life and discover the simple, yet profound practice of Charkha spinning. The nearest railway station to Mani Bhavan is Grant Road, which is about 1.6 km away and a 15-minute walk. Charni Road is also a very close option, situated around 1.8 km from Mani Bhavan.

Mani Bhavan | X/ @GandhiInMumbai

Charkha: A symbol of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy

The Charkha is more than just a tool for spinning thread. It's a symbol of Gandhi's philosophy of self-sufficiency and non-violence. As participants spin the wheel, they engage in a form of meditation that connects them with the past while embracing the present moment. So, if you're in Mumbai, don't miss out on this unique opportunity to engage with history and experience a peaceful, reflective practice at one of the city's most historical locations.