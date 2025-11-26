This Cutie Wants Farah Khan To Visit Her Home For Vlogs: Asks Mom, 'Why Is She Not Coming To My House?'

A heart-melting clip featuring a young content creator, Arika, has caught social-media attention, in the video, she looks up at her mother and innocently asks, “Why is she (Farah Khan) not coming to my house?” When her mom gently explains that Farah typically visits celebrity homes for vlogs, Arika pipes up: “But I am also famous, I also make videos.” The honest simplicity of the moment resonated with many viewers, quickly turning the video into a viral sensation.

Fans have now begun tagging Farah in the comments, hoping she will notice Little Arika’s wish and drop by for a vlog. The clip’s warmth, innocence, and Arika’s big dream have struck a chord across generations.

Farah Khan’s vlogs

Farah Khan has in recent years reinvented herself as a digital-era storyteller: through her own vlog channel, she offers viewers glimpses into celebrity homes, behind-the-scenes banter, cooking sessions, home décor and more.

In one recent episode she revisited her childhood home in Mumbai’s Nehru Nagar Society, a modest flat she once shared with her family. She nostalgically recalled how there was no sofa, children slept on mattresses on the floor, and the kitchen was so tiny that the entire family lived in close quarters.

At the same time, she continues to explore and showcase lavish properties of Bollywood stars. In a July 2025 video, she toured the sprawling Mumbai home of actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, so spacious that Farah joked at the kitchen: “This is bigger than my house, two fridges, four microwave ovens!” She recently toured, Orry, Awez Darbar- Nagma Mirajkar's house and Manish Malhotra's too.

This tradition of inviting fans into celebrity homes has become the backbone of her YouTube presence: the aspirational peek behind doors otherwise closed to the public seems to fascinate audiences.