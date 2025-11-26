140-Year-Old 'Gramma', The Galapagos Tortoise Passes Away In San Diego Zoo

The San Diego Zoo has said goodbye to one of its most cherished icons, Gramma, a Galápagos tortoise who inspired generations of visitors and conservationists. She passed away on November 20 after care experts made the heartbreaking decision due to age-related bone issues.

Believed to be around 141 years old, Gramma lived through milestones most humans only read about, from multiple world wars to major global scientific advancements. Her exact birth date remains unknown because she hatched in the wild in the Galápagos Islands. However, she arrived at the zoo between 1928 and 1931, making her older than the institution itself.

The “Queen of the Zoo”

Fondly nicknamed the “Queen of the Zoo,” Gramma became a powerful ambassador for wildlife conservation. With her calm nature, leafy diet, and love for soaking in puddles under the California sun, she quietly educated countless visitors about the importance of protecting endangered species.

Over her lifetime, she lived through more than 20 U.S. presidents and two global pandemics, keeping her slow and steady charm all the way through.

Galapagos Tortoises: Icons of longevity and conservation

Galapagos tortoises are known for their exceptional lifespans, often surpassing 100 years. They can weigh up to 500 pounds but move at a careful pace of about 0.16 miles per hour.

Gramma was not the only long-lived star among her species, others like Speed, another Galapagos tortoise, reached an estimated 150 years. Conservation programs continue to give hope to the species, including recent successful breeding efforts at the Philadelphia Zoo, where two nearly 100-year-old tortoises became first-time parents in 2025.

A heartfelt farewell filled with her favorite treats

To honor Gramma’s memory, zoo visitors and staff were invited to enjoy a fruit salad- a tribute to her favorites like cactus fruit and crisp romaine lettuce. The zoo thanked her for nearly a century of wonder, calling her an unforgettable part of its history.

Though Gramma’s slow, steady footsteps have come to rest, her impact remains enormous. She not only witnessed the growth of the San Diego Zoo into a world leader in conservation, she helped inspire it.

The beloved tortoise leaves behind a legacy of education, admiration, and hope for the protection of endangered species for generations to come.