Mumbai Guide: 5 Best Hot Chocolate Spots In Bandra

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | December 07, 2025
If there's one thing Bandra does exceptionally well, apart from brunches and bakeries, it's a good, soul-warming cup of hot chocolate
All images from Instagram
As the weather cools down, these neighbourhood cafes are stirring up mugs of velvety, rich cocoa that promise comfort in every sip. Check out 5 best spots:
Mokai: Mokai's hot chocolate is a must-try for anyone who loves a bold coffee-meets-cocoa blend. Their Classic 55% version costs ₹370, while the popular Tiramisu Espresso Hot Chocolate — made with Valrhona chocolate, a shot of their house-blend espresso, and a rich mascarpone topping — is priced at ₹395
Grandmama's Cafe: Grandmama’s signature hot chocolate blends marshmallows, hazelnut, and silky whipped cream for that perfect nostalgic warmth, costing between ₹345 to ₹375
Chantilly – The Cafe: Chantilly serves one of Bandra’s most-loved cups. Their classic hot chocolate, topped with a cloud of whipped cream, is priced at ₹350 and remains a crowd favourite for its comforting simplicity
Gold by Ice Cream Works: For something fun and unexpected, head to Gold by Ice Cream Works for their frozen-style hot chocolate — a playful twist that still brings all the richness of classic cocoa under ₹400
CocoCafe by CocoCart: CocoCafe crafts their hot chocolate using premium cocoa sourced from top brands, delivering a velvety, creamy cup priced at ₹350
