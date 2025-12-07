After Torii, Gauri Khan Opens 'Soraia': An European-Style Restaurant In Mumbai With Glass Dome Dining

Mumbai's dining scene just got a glamorous new addition—and this time, it comes with Gauri Khan's unmistakable design magic. After the success of Torii, the interior designer-producer has unveiled Soraia, a European-style restaurant at Mahalaxmi Racecourse that promises not just food, but a full sensory escape. Think glass domes, tree-lined pathways, warm lighting and the indulgent charm of a scenic European glasshouse—right in the middle of Mumbai.

Inside European-style restaurant Soraia

Soraia, launched on December 4, is the newest venture by restaurateurs Dhaval Udeshi, Afsana Verma and Amit Verma, with interiors conceptualised and executed by Gauri. The restaurant accommodates about 200 guests, yet feels intimate thanks to its layered design approach.

First look inside this newest venture was revealed by Gauri in an exclusive tour with the Curly Tales, showcasing a space straight out of a European postcard. Keep reading to know everything that this new place holds.

Step inside and you'll be welcomed with an alfresco courtyard, which opens into a warm, lantern-lit expanse anchored by a serene water fountain. Lush greenery frames the seating, but the star is the stunning glass-dome dining pod. Nestled beneath tall trees and soft, golden lights, it offers an intimate, conservatory-style experience that feels worlds away from the city’s bustle.

Inside the main restaurant, Gauri's aesthetic takes centre stage. The room is adorned with rich espresso hues, plush velvet seating, woven textures and elegant wooden accents. The interplay of white stone surfaces and soft architectural lighting gives the interiors a cosy glow, reminiscent of a European glasshouse at dusk.

Fusion menu and Omakase-style cocktail bar takes centre stage

Soraia’s culinary philosophy spans coastlines and continents. The menu travels from India's coastal flavours to European classics with contemporary finesse. Signature picks include Shiso-Leaf Chaat, Honey Nut Brie, Forest Mushroom Risotto and an array of comfort-driven global plates.

Adding to the culinary magic is a sleek Omakase-style cocktail bar that promises to offer one-of-a-kind cocktail program in Mumbai.