 'Desi Queen' Tyla! South African Singer Writes 'Mumbai' On Her Hair, Puts Bindi On Forehead For First India Concert – WATCH
Grammy winner Tyla wowed Mumbai at her debut India concert, turning the Indian Sneakers Festival into a cultural moment. The singer went viral for wearing a bindi and sporting “Mumbai” written on her long hair. She performed a high-energy 60-minute set featuring hits like Water, Push 2 Start and Chanel, leaving fans calling her the new “Desi Queen.”

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
article-image

Tyla’s first-ever India concert wasn’t just a performance; it was a cultural crossover moment tailor-made for the internet age. The Grammy-winning South African breakout star landed in Mumbai and, within hours, turned the Indian Sneakers Festival 2025 stage into her own playground of music, fashion, and fan-fuelled frenzy. What was expected to be a debut turned into a full-blown homecoming vibe, with Tyla making it clear she understood exactly how to win over a Mumbai crowd.

Tyla's desi moment breaks the internet

Before she even belted out her first note, Tyla’s fashion statement had fans screaming. She opted for her signature silhouettes, featuring a striking neon green bralette layered under a halter-style metallic bejewelled overlay. Paired with shimmering multicoloured sequin shorts, the outfit was equal parts bold and festival-ready.

article-image

But what truly sealed her viral moment was her India-inspired styling. Tyla added a tiny bindi to the centre of her forehead, blending the delicate detail seamlessly into her glowing glam makeup. For her Mumbai stage moment, she also swapped her short signature hairstyle for long, flowy hair, and the back of it boldly read “Mumbai” in bright white lettering. The detail quickly set the internet on fire, with fans calling her “desi queen” and “desi Tyla.”

Check it out below:

A high-octane 60-minute performance

Well, Tyla proved she wasn’t here just to pose — she came to perform. Her hour-long set was a rapid-fire mix of chart-toppers, smooth vocals, and her signature fluid choreography. She kicked off with a warm “Namaste Mumbai,” a moment that filled the arena with cheers and set the tone for the night.

article-image

Her setlist ran through her most streamed tracks, including Chanel, Push 2 Start, Truth or Dare, Show Me Love, Is It, and of course, her global smash Water. Every transition felt intentional, as she switched between silky R&B softness and sharp dance breaks. Her dancers elevated the show even further, joining her in a mid-concert dance face-off that sent energy levels soaring.

We can say Tyla left the stage with a promise to return — bigger, louder, and ready to turn Mumbai into her permanent tour stop.

