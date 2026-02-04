Zakir Khan To Perform In Mumbai After Announcing 5-Year Break From Comedy: Know 'Papa Yaar' Show Dates & Tickets

Comedian Zakir Khan is giving Mumbai audiences one last, emotional reason to laugh, reflect, and maybe tear up a little. The stand-up star is set to bring his much-loved show Papa Yaar to the city in June 2026, marking a special stop in what is being called the final leg of his historic tour, before he steps away from live comedy for several years.

Zakir Khan's Mumbai shows: Dates, venue & what to expect

Zakir will perform two back-to-back mega shows at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai, on June 13 and June 14, 2026. Unlike regular tour stops, these performances are being presented as a limited Mumbai residency, making them especially significant for fans.

Papa Yaar has already travelled across more than 60 cities, connecting with audiences from Delhi's IG Stadium to New York's Madison Square Garden. The Mumbai shows will act as the emotional closing chapter of a tour that goes beyond punchlines, celebrating fatherhood, family, and the unspoken love between parents and children.

Tickets for the Mumbai shows will be available on BookMyShow, though pricing and sale dates are yet to be announced.

Zakir Khan's 5-Year break from comedy

Earlier this year, Zakir shocked fans during a Hyderabad performance by announcing a long hiatus from live tours. His team later confirmed that the break could extend until 2030, citing health concerns and personal priorities.

Addressing the audience, Zakir shared, "It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. So everyone present here right now is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much."

He later reinforced the decision on Instagram, writing, "Every show is a celebration till June 20. I won't be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows. Thank you for the love."