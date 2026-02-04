 Zakir Khan To Perform In Mumbai After Announcing 5-Year Break From Comedy: Know 'Papa Yaar' Show Dates & Tickets
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleZakir Khan To Perform In Mumbai After Announcing 5-Year Break From Comedy: Know 'Papa Yaar' Show Dates & Tickets

Zakir Khan To Perform In Mumbai After Announcing 5-Year Break From Comedy: Know 'Papa Yaar' Show Dates & Tickets

Comedian Zakir Khan will perform two special Papa Yaar shows in Mumbai at NSCI Dome on June 13 and 14, 2026. The limited residency marks the final leg of his record-breaking tour before a long hiatus. Tickets will be available on BookMyShow. The comedian has announced a break from live shows until around 2030.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

Comedian Zakir Khan is giving Mumbai audiences one last, emotional reason to laugh, reflect, and maybe tear up a little. The stand-up star is set to bring his much-loved show Papa Yaar to the city in June 2026, marking a special stop in what is being called the final leg of his historic tour, before he steps away from live comedy for several years.

Zakir Khan's Mumbai shows: Dates, venue & what to expect

Zakir will perform two back-to-back mega shows at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai, on June 13 and June 14, 2026. Unlike regular tour stops, these performances are being presented as a limited Mumbai residency, making them especially significant for fans.

Read Also
Kim Kardashian Goes Completely See-Through For Paris Date Night With F1 Star Lewis Hamilton In Black...
article-image

Papa Yaar has already travelled across more than 60 cities, connecting with audiences from Delhi's IG Stadium to New York's Madison Square Garden. The Mumbai shows will act as the emotional closing chapter of a tour that goes beyond punchlines, celebrating fatherhood, family, and the unspoken love between parents and children.

FPJ Shorts
Aye Finance IPO Opens Feb 9, ₹1,010 Crore Issue At ₹122-129 Band To Fuel MSE Lending Growth
Aye Finance IPO Opens Feb 9, ₹1,010 Crore Issue At ₹122-129 Band To Fuel MSE Lending Growth
'Chun Lijiye, Tikau Hoon...': Pawan Singh, 40, Proposes To Female Host For Marriage On Stage At Event In Uttar Pradesh—VIDEO
'Chun Lijiye, Tikau Hoon...': Pawan Singh, 40, Proposes To Female Host For Marriage On Stage At Event In Uttar Pradesh—VIDEO
'This Is Mumbai, Not Japan': City's Cherry Blossom Season Is Here; Mesmarasing Videos From Vikhroli-Ghatkopar Eastern Express Highway Go Viral
'This Is Mumbai, Not Japan': City's Cherry Blossom Season Is Here; Mesmarasing Videos From Vikhroli-Ghatkopar Eastern Express Highway Go Viral
'Lad Le Aaja': Fitness Influencer Pawan Chechi Challenges 'Badmosh' Prince Narula For Face-Off Amid Elvish Yadav Controversy
'Lad Le Aaja': Fitness Influencer Pawan Chechi Challenges 'Badmosh' Prince Narula For Face-Off Amid Elvish Yadav Controversy

Tickets for the Mumbai shows will be available on BookMyShow, though pricing and sale dates are yet to be announced.

Zakir Khan's 5-Year break from comedy

Earlier this year, Zakir shocked fans during a Hyderabad performance by announcing a long hiatus from live tours. His team later confirmed that the break could extend until 2030, citing health concerns and personal priorities.

Read Also
Only Indian Influencer At Grammys 2026! Sakshi Sindwani Creates History In Custom Manish Malhotra
article-image

Addressing the audience, Zakir shared, "It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. So everyone present here right now is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much."

He later reinforced the decision on Instagram, writing, "Every show is a celebration till June 20. I won't be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows. Thank you for the love."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zakir Khan To Perform In Mumbai After Announcing 5-Year Break From Comedy: Know 'Papa Yaar' Show...
Zakir Khan To Perform In Mumbai After Announcing 5-Year Break From Comedy: Know 'Papa Yaar' Show...
Lavani Performances To Light Up Mumbai's Horniman Circle at KGAF 2026
Lavani Performances To Light Up Mumbai's Horniman Circle at KGAF 2026
World Cancer Day 2026: Sonali Bendre To Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood's Brave Cancer Survivors
World Cancer Day 2026: Sonali Bendre To Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood's Brave Cancer Survivors
World Cancer Day 2026: The Power Of Ayurveda To Treat Cancer Disease
World Cancer Day 2026: The Power Of Ayurveda To Treat Cancer Disease
‘I Am In Love With India': Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz, Who Can Sing In 58 Languages, Wows Mumbai...
‘I Am In Love With India': Israeli Musician Tal Kravitz, Who Can Sing In 58 Languages, Wows Mumbai...