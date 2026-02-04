Kim Kardashian Goes Completely See-Through For Paris Date Night With F1 Star Lewis Hamilton In Black Lace Catsuit

Kim Kardashian in Paris | Image Courtesy: X (@FashionTalkFR)

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton dating rumours continue to swirl, and Kim seems to be doing what she does best – letting fashion do the talking. The reality star and entrepreneur recently stepped out in Paris for a dinner date with rumoured boyfriend and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, as reported by People. Fresh off a European getaway, the duo’s French capital stop only fuelled buzz around their relationship, especially after Kim’s daring after-dark look grabbed every camera flash in sight.

Kim Kardashian's bold Paris date night look

For the romantic date night, Kim leaned into her signature style with one of her most trusted fashion weapons: the catsuit. Instead of going minimal, she dialled up the drama with a sheer black lace number that was equal parts sultry and statement-making.

The eyeball-grabbing ensemble featured a nude-toned base, layered with black lace and floral embroidery that traced her silhouette from neck to toe. Designed with a high neckline and full sleeves, the catsuit featured subtle sequin details and a body-hugging fit that accentuated Kim's curves. The reality star further styled it with a black lace bra underneath, a matching lace skirt and a plush black fur coat, making it runway-worthy couture.

Kim's glam was equally stunning with a full-coverage base, fluttery lashes, sculpted brows, flushed cheeks, shimmering eyes and glossy pink lips, while her hair was styled in a middle-parted, softly waved style.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's dating rumours

Kim and Lewis's relationship rumours started after The Sun reported that the SKIMS founder flew from Los Angeles to the UK in her £100 million (Rs 1,090 crore) private jet to meet the 41-year-old F1 champion. She arrived with a mountain of luggage for her brief stay, reportedly at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, with three bodyguards ensuring the couple's privacy.

Further, insiders revealed that Kim and Lewis were given exclusive access to the luxurious spa at the country club in Witney, Oxfordshire, before enjoying a meal in a private room. A source told The Sun, "It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer. She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background.

Reports state that Kim arrived on Saturday afternoon at Oxford Airport, and about an hour later, Lewis landed at the Grade II-listed property by helicopter, chartered from London's Battersea Heliport.