World Cancer Day 2026: Experts Call For Early Detection And Personalised Care As India’s Cancer Burden Rises

Mira-Bhayandar: As the world observes World Cancer Day on February 4, 2026, India’s growing cancer burden has once again come into sharp focus. This year’s global theme, United by Unique, emphasises the need for personalised and patient-centred cancer care, highlighting that every individual’s experience with cancer is different and requires tailored treatment and support.

Rising cancer burden in India

The message holds particular significance for India, where cancer cases and deaths continue to rise steadily. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) National Cancer Registry Programme, the country recorded an estimated 15.33 lakh (1.53 million) new cancer cases in 2024.

Cancer-related deaths stood at approximately 8.7 lakh (870,000) in the same year, marking a nearly 29 per cent increase in mortality over the past decade — a rate higher than the growth in new diagnoses.

Challenges in diagnosis and access

Health experts warn that these figures reflect persistent challenges, including late-stage diagnosis, uneven access to timely treatment, and gaps in screening programmes, particularly in semi-urban and rural regions. Lifestyle-related risk factors, environmental exposure such as air pollution, and lack of awareness are also cited as key contributors to the rising incidence.

Expert stresses early detection

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Priyank Chawathe, Consultant Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, stressed the importance of early detection and individualised care. “On this World Cancer Day, the message is clear: modern cancer surgery is about precision, not aggression. The biggest threat is not conservative surgery, but late diagnosis. Early detection allows for organ preservation, simpler treatments, and better outcomes,” he said.

Dr Chawathe added that the future of cancer care lies in personalised, evidence-based and compassionate treatment, where curing the disease and preserving quality of life go hand in hand. “In cancer care today, less can truly be more. Treatment must reflect the uniqueness of every patient — from precision diagnostics to tailored therapies and holistic support,” he said.

Nationwide awareness initiatives

Across the country, World Cancer Day 2026 has sparked a series of awareness campaigns, survivor walkathons and educational programmes aimed at reducing stigma, promoting prevention, and encouraging regular screening. These initiatives play a critical role in empowering individuals to seek timely medical attention.

Call to action

With cancer expected to become an even greater public health challenge in the coming years, experts underline the need to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, expand equitable access to diagnostics and medicines, and improve patient education. World Cancer Day 2026 thus serves not only as a reminder of the growing challenge, but also as a call to action — to combat cancer through care that is collective, yet deeply personalised.

