 Lavani Performances To Light Up Mumbai's Horniman Circle at KGAF 2026
The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival's street vertical is set to come alive at Horniman Circle Garden with lavani, Sindhi heritage and multidisciplinary performances. From Gloria Dsouza's energetic dance act to a Sindhi cultural showcase tracing Mohenjo Daro's legacy, the space brings all performing arts together under one roof.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
article-image

Enamoured by the lavani? You can experience it first-hand at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. Gloria Dsouza and troop will entice you through the rhythmic storytelling, vibrant costumes and dynamic percussion on February 4 at 08:30 pm to 09:45 pm at Horniman Circle Garden. 

Ever wondered how one of the world's oldest civilisations Mohenjo Daro found its way to the scenic coasts of Mumbai? Visit the Sindhi Cultural Exploration with Saaz Aggarwal at Horniman Circle Garden. It will be conducted under the street vertical of the festival, and lets Mumbaikars experience Sindh's resilient heritage through history, humor, cuisine, poetry, Sufi music and also highlights the revived Chhej dance.  

"The Sindhi Cultural Exploration happening on February 6 is very unique, because usually Sindhis are known for business, but here all the participants are from a literary background. They would be talking about Sindh and the Mohenjo Daro civilization and how it travelled to Mumbai," says Varsha Karale, curator of the street vertical. 

"All our activities happen on the street, and we're giving a platform to many emerging artists," reveals Varsha. "Events under the street vertical used to happen only at Rampart Row, but now it has been shifted to a dedicated space at Horniman Circle Garden. It is as vibrant as ever. We are having performances, visual arts, installations, and everything in one place," she shares.

article-image

How to attend the events?
Events under the street vertical will take place daily at Horniman Circle Garden, starting from 5 PM onwards, and will continue till February 6. To ensure smooth crowd management, you have to complete a simple registration process. Scan the QR code placed at the entry points of the festival across all venues, register, and walk right in. 

