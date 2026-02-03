 Mumbai, Want A Glimpse Of Tibetan Wood Paintings? Head To Kala Godha Arts Festival To See Beautiful Handmade Traditional Art Reflecting Buddhist Culture
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai, Want A Glimpse Of Tibetan Wood Paintings? Head To Kala Godha Arts Festival To See Beautiful Handmade Traditional Art Reflecting Buddhist Culture

Mumbai, Want A Glimpse Of Tibetan Wood Paintings? Head To Kala Godha Arts Festival To See Beautiful Handmade Traditional Art Reflecting Buddhist Culture

The Tibetan wood art painting are a lively practice which connects sacred imagery with decorative home adornments. This traditional art originated in the 7th Century in Tibet. It transitioned from temple architecture, adorned with protective deities on doors, pillars, and beams into an intricate furniture and ceremonial items.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Tibetan wood paintings | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Mumbai's 26th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival features Tibetan wood paintings at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sanghalaya (CSMVS).

This traditional art form is rooted in folk culture. The Tibetan wood paintings are usually created on carved wooden panels and depict spiritual themes such as Buddhist deities, protective symbols, mandalas, and scenes from daily Tibetan life. The art combines intricate carvings with hand-painted natural pigments, making each piece both visually striking and deeply symbolic.

Tibetan wood art paintings made using the Kyumbur technique

For the wood painting, a special technique called Kyumbur is used. This technique is a process which includes use of a syringe. Distemper and glue are mixed together, and that paste is filtered through a cotton cloth, and then filled into the syringe which is used to create the stunning pieces of art.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
The 50: Lion Cuts Down Prize Money After Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee's Clash, Enforces Zero-Tolerance Policy On Violence
The 50: Lion Cuts Down Prize Money After Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee's Clash, Enforces Zero-Tolerance Policy On Violence
IIT Mandi Hosts DRDO Workshop On Armament Research, Strengthens Ties For Defence Innovation
IIT Mandi Hosts DRDO Workshop On Armament Research, Strengthens Ties For Defence Innovation
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop
Saregama Q3 Profit Rises 17% YoY To ₹51.2 Cr, Revenue Climbs 13% Despite Sequential Drop
Thangka art and wood carvings can be spotted at a stall by Norbulingka Institute at CSMVS, Mumbai

Thangka art and wood carvings can be spotted at a stall by Norbulingka Institute at CSMVS, Mumbai | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Tibetan wood paintings are used in monasteries, homes, and shrines as objects of devotion and protection. Common motifs include auspicious symbols like the endless knot, wheel of dharma, and images of Buddha and Bodhisattva, each carrying spiritual meaning linked to wisdom, compassion, and harmony.

Tibetan wood art paintings on display at Mumbai's CSMVS

Tibetan wood art paintings on display at Mumbai's CSMVS | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Read Also
Who Is Green Tara, Also Known As The 'Enlightened Female Buddha? Here's Where You Can Get Her...
article-image

Where to find these Tibetan wood paintings?

If you want to buy these beautiful handmade traditional paintings reflecting Buddhist culture, visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) during the ongoing Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026. You will find a stall by Norbulingka Institute, where their Thangka art and wood carvings are on display.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Only Indian Influencer At Grammys 2026! Sakshi Sindwani Creates History In Custom Manish Malhotra
Only Indian Influencer At Grammys 2026! Sakshi Sindwani Creates History In Custom Manish Malhotra
Mumbai, Want A Glimpse Of Tibetan Wood Paintings? Head To Kala Godha Arts Festival To See Beautiful...
Mumbai, Want A Glimpse Of Tibetan Wood Paintings? Head To Kala Godha Arts Festival To See Beautiful...
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Marry At 400-Year-Old City Palace In Udaipur? Inside Their...
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Marry At 400-Year-Old City Palace In Udaipur? Inside Their...
WATCH! Saiee Manjrekar's Live Saree Draping By Dolly Jain At KGAF 2026
WATCH! Saiee Manjrekar's Live Saree Draping By Dolly Jain At KGAF 2026
Is Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur's Designer Louis Vuitton Worth ₹1 Lakh? Why Was He Hiding It...
Is Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur's Designer Louis Vuitton Worth ₹1 Lakh? Why Was He Hiding It...