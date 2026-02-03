Mumbai, Want A Glimpse Of Tibetan Wood Paintings? Head To Kala Godha Arts Festival To See Beautiful Handmade Traditional Art Reflecting Buddhist Culture

Tibetan wood paintings | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Mumbai's 26th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival features Tibetan wood paintings at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sanghalaya (CSMVS).

This traditional art form is rooted in folk culture. The Tibetan wood paintings are usually created on carved wooden panels and depict spiritual themes such as Buddhist deities, protective symbols, mandalas, and scenes from daily Tibetan life. The art combines intricate carvings with hand-painted natural pigments, making each piece both visually striking and deeply symbolic.

Tibetan wood art paintings made using the Kyumbur technique

For the wood painting, a special technique called Kyumbur is used. This technique is a process which includes use of a syringe. Distemper and glue are mixed together, and that paste is filtered through a cotton cloth, and then filled into the syringe which is used to create the stunning pieces of art.

Thangka art and wood carvings can be spotted at a stall by Norbulingka Institute at CSMVS, Mumbai | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Tibetan wood paintings are used in monasteries, homes, and shrines as objects of devotion and protection. Common motifs include auspicious symbols like the endless knot, wheel of dharma, and images of Buddha and Bodhisattva, each carrying spiritual meaning linked to wisdom, compassion, and harmony.

Tibetan wood art paintings on display at Mumbai's CSMVS | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Where to find these Tibetan wood paintings?

If you want to buy these beautiful handmade traditional paintings reflecting Buddhist culture, visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) during the ongoing Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026. You will find a stall by Norbulingka Institute, where their Thangka art and wood carvings are on display.