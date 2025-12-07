 South African Singer Tyla Lands In Mumbai Ahead Of Her FIRST India Concert – Watch
Tyla has landed in Mumbai and received a fan surprise upon her arrival for her debut performance in India. She is scheduled to perform today, December 7, 2025, at the Indian Sneaker Festival (ISF). Her performance of hits like "Water" is expected to be a major highlight of the event

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Tyla at Mumbai airport today | Viral Bhayani

South African singer Tyla landed in Mumbai today and received a fan surprise upon her arrival for her debut performance in India. She is scheduled to perform today, December 7, 2025, at the Indian Sneaker Festival 2025 at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC.

Check it out below:

article-image

The Grammy-winning artist is headlining the two-day festival, which began yesterday, December 6, at the MMRDA Grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Her performance of hits like "Water" is expected to be a major highlight of the event.

The festival also features a star-studded international lineup including rapper Lil Yachty and DJ Charlotte de Witte.

