Indian Sneaker Festival 2025 Kicks Off In Mumbai Today: Get Last-Minute Concert Tickets To Tyla, Alok & Baby Jean HERE

Mumbai’s coolest weekend has officially begun! The Indian Sneaker Festival 2025 opened its gates today at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, turning the city into a massive playground of music, fashion, sneakers, and culture. If you’ve been waiting for that one end-of-year event with global artists, hyped streetwear, and endless energy—this is it.

Indian Sneaker Festival 2025: Date, artist line-up and last-minute tickets

Spread across December 6 & 7, the festival brings together the biggest names in the international music scene. The lineup is stacked with Tyla, Charlotte de Witte, Lil Yachty, Alok (Keep Art Human), Pan-Pot, Nicole Moudaber, KRSNA, Kayan (Live), Magdalena, Cristoph, and the internet’s new favourite, Baby Jean. Whether you're into Afrobeats, techno, hip-hop, or experimental electronica, there's something wild for every music lover.

But it’s not just a concert. The festival features 60+ sneaker and streetwear installations, exclusive drops, limited-edition collaborations, and a seriously curated selection of homegrown and global labels. Add to that a content creation arena built for Instagram moments, Mumbai’s top food pop-ups, and craft cocktail bars, and you’ve basically got a cultural festival disguised as a party.

Tickets are still available on BookMyShow starting at ₹2999, but they’re selling out quickly as fans rush in for last-minute passes.

How to reach MMRDA Grounds, BKC

By Metro:

Take the Aqua Line (Line 3) to BKC Metro Station; the venue is a quick walk from there.

By Local Train:

You can take the Mumbai local train and get down at any of the two closest stations mentioned below:

Kurla (Central Line) – 3 km away; 7–10 min by auto/cab

Bandra (Western Line) – 5 km; approx. 10 min ride

By Bus:

From Kurla: BEST 303 (15–20 min)

From Bandra: regular buses (30 min depending on traffic)

By Car/Taxi:

You can reach the venue directly by a taxi or cab. leave early as BKC gets packed during major events.

Venue address:

MMRDA Grounds, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai 400051