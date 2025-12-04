Mumbai This Weekend: Attend Indian Sneaker Festival, Kailash Kher Concert & More

Weekend is here, and if you’re wondering how to make the most of it, consider this your curated cheat sheet. As always, Mumbai is buzzing with culture, music, food, and nightlife, and whether you’re in the mood for chart-topping artists, world-class cocktails, or soulful concerts, there’s something happening in every corner of town. Here are the biggest events worth stepping out for this weekend.

Indian Sneaker Festival 2025

Indian Sneaker Festival 2025 | Image: BookMyShow

BKC is turning into the country’s biggest youth-culture playground as the Indian Sneaker Festival returns with its most ambitious edition yet. Expect a massive lineup featuring Tyla, Lil Yachty, Charlotte de Witte, Alok, Pan-Pot, Nicole Moudaber, KRSNA, Kayan (Live), Magdalena, Cristoph and Baby Jean. Beyond the music, more than 60 sneaker and streetwear installations, a creator-friendly photo zone, and top-tier Mumbai food pop-ups make it a weekender you shouldn’t skip.

When: December 6 and December 7

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Penrose takeover at Scarlett House

Penrose takeover at Scarlett House |

One of Asia’s top-ranked bars is landing in Mumbai for a rare one-night takeover. Penrose, Singapore’s cocktail powerhouse and #10 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars, will be recreating its signature flavours at Malaika Arora's very own restaurant, Scarlett House. Expect their iconic drinks, such as Vana Solis, Smoke & Honey, Verduras and the Penrose Gibson, all crafted with the bar’s meticulous technique.

When: December 4 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Scarlett House, Pali Village, Bandra

The Nutcracker on Ice

The Nutcracker on Ice | Image: BookMyShow

A Christmas classic arrives in India in a never-seen-before format. The Grand Theatre at NMACC has been transformed into an actual ice rink for The Nutcracker on Ice, featuring 23 Olympic, World and National champion skaters. With breathtaking sets, reimagined Tchaikovsky music, snowfall effects and elaborate costumes, this St. Petersburg-set tale is a festive treat for families and theatre lovers.

When: December 4 to december 14

Where: The Grand Theatre, NMACC, BKC

Kailash Kher Live

Kailash Kher Live | Image: BookMyShow

Start your Saturday with a spiritual boost as India's beloved singer Kailash Kher brings his earthy vocals and all-time hits like "Teri Deewani" and "Saiyyan" to the stage. Expect an evening of powerful music and crowd-favourite classics.

When: December 6

Where: Infiniti Mall, Malad

Mexicano Festival

Mexicano Festival |

Toast Bistro & Bar brings the Mexicano Festival, which will serve bold Mexican flavours all month. With a live guacamole station, tacos, empanadas, Lamb de Fuego, Pollo Suave and house-made salsas, it’s a vibrant culinary detour minutes from Terminal 2.

When: Ongoing

Where: Toast Bistro & Bar, Andheri East

Rahul Deshpande Collective

Rahul Deshpande Collective | Image: BookMyShow

National Award–winning vocalist Rahul Deshpande is bringing his dynamic collective to Mulund for the very first time. With a carefully curated playlist of Marathi and Hindi favourites, this concert promises a melodic, high-energy evening.

When: December 7

Where: Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir, Mulund

So, get ready, Mumbaikars, to make the most of the first weekend of December!