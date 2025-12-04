Chhau Porbo Returns To Mumbai! Artists From Purulia, West Bengal Set To Perform At Ravindra Natya Mandir

Purulia Chhau | Photo Attribution: West Bengal Tourism

Mumbai, the City of Dreams, is gearing up for a spectacular cultural event featuring Purulia Chhau, the vibrant high-energy martial art form from West Bengal.

Chhau Porbo-2 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Ravindra Natya Mandir, from 7:00 pm onwards. Chhau Porbo is a traditional festival that features the Chhau dance and this event will be presented by VIBGYOR, a group dedicated to documenting folk traditions and cultural performances. The festival promises a compelling showcase of heritage through storytelling and artistry.

The dramatic and athletic performance features two profound mythological acts:

Act 1: Mumbai can witness the raw power and emotion of the epic abduction sequence, Sita Haran, brought to life through the dynamic Chhau style. The performance is expected to last for 40 minutes.

Act 2: Krishna's Deha Tyag, is a poignant and philosophical finale, exploring the final moments and ascension of Lord Krishna. The performance will be around 40 minutes.

Parallelly, there will be the official on-stage launch of the VIBGYOR Calendar 2026: Chhau in Mumbai Daily.

This calendar fuses the vibrant Chhau art with the spirit of the city. This will be held at the same venue, within the 30-minute break between the two acts.

About Chhau dance

Chhau is a traditional dance which originates from the tribal regions of Eastern India. This vibrant art form, with its roots in the Purulia district of West Bengal, is set to enthrall the people of Mumbai during the upcoming Chhau Porbo festival. Known for its energy, elaborate masks, and storytelling, the Chhau dance has become an important cultural symbol of Eastern India.

Indrani Mukherjee: The man behind this cultural festival

What sets Chhau apart from other traditional dance forms is its unique combination of high energy, graceful movements, and dramatic expressions. UNESCO recognised Chhau as a campaign to preserve the living legacy. Indrani Mukherjee, the man behind VIBGYOR, says, "This is an opportunity for Mumbai's discerning audience to witness the purest form of Chhau, performed by masters who live and breathe this art."

He adds, "The vibrant masks, the acrobatic choreography, the powerful live music — it all comes together in an explosion of cultural brilliance. We are bringing the soul of Purulia right here to the city."

The dancers use their entire bodies to convey emotions, from fierce battle scenes to softer, more divine moments. The dance is accompanied by live music, typically featuring drums, cymbals, and traditional wind instruments, creating a rhythm that amplifies the performance's intensity.

Chhau Porbo 2025 | VIBGYOR

Chhau Porbo 2025

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Mumbai

Tickets & Information: Available at www.infovibgyor.com/cp2

What activities will the Chhau Porbo festival include?

