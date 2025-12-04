 Anoushka Shankar Bashes Air India For Mishandling & Damaging Her Sitar That She's Owned For 17 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAnoushka Shankar Bashes Air India For Mishandling & Damaging Her Sitar That She's Owned For 17 Years

Anoushka Shankar Bashes Air India For Mishandling & Damaging Her Sitar That She's Owned For 17 Years

Sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar has criticised Air India after discovering her sitar severely damaged following a recent flight. She shared an emotional video describing how she found the instrument broken despite using special cases and paying handling fees. Shankar expressed shock, calling the damage unacceptable and heartbreaking. The airline has not responded

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
article-image

Internationally celebrated sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar has criticised Air India after discovering that her sitar was badly damaged following a recent flight. The musician, who had opted to fly with the airline after several years, expressed deep disappointment over what she described as shocking and avoidable negligence.

‘How Could This Happen?’ Musician shares heartbreaking video

Shankar took to Instagram to reveal the extent of the damage, uploading an emotional video describing the moment she realised something was wrong. She shared that her instrument initially seemed merely out of tune, but when she picked it up to play, she found significant structural damage.

According to her, she had invested in specialised cases and even paid the airline’s handling fee, yet none of it protected the instrument. Visibly upset, Shankar questioned how an airline from the country where the sitar originates could allow such harm. She also emphasised that this was the first incident of its kind in nearly two decades of flying with various airlines worldwide.

FPJ Shorts
Powai Society Attack: NCP (SP) Leader Nitin Deshmukh Faces Multiple FIRs; Residents Plan Solidarity Meet
Powai Society Attack: NCP (SP) Leader Nitin Deshmukh Faces Multiple FIRs; Residents Plan Solidarity Meet
Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per Night?
Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per Night?
Rupee Rebounds 19 Paise To Close Below 90 On Suspected RBI Intervention And Softer US Dollar Index
Rupee Rebounds 19 Paise To Close Below 90 On Suspected RBI Intervention And Softer US Dollar Index
Indian Railways Rolls Out OTP Verification For Tatkal Counter Bookings To Curb Touts
Indian Railways Rolls Out OTP Verification For Tatkal Counter Bookings To Curb Touts
Read Also
Mumbai's CSMT Witnesses Surprise Techno Music Set Up By Canadian 'DJ Blond:ish'; Enthusiasts Join...
article-image

Musician says damage shows “Willful Disregard”

The artist expressed not just frustration but emotional distress, pointing out the cultural value of the sitar and the personal connection musicians share with their instruments. In her caption, she wrote that the incident left her “devastated,” adding that in thousands of flights, not even a tuning peg had been disturbed, until now. She also noted that she had chosen to fly Air India with optimism, only to be let down.

As of the latest update, Air India has not issued any public response or clarification regarding the mishandling.

About Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka Shankar is a globally recognised sitar player and composer known for her innovative blend of Indian classical music with global genres. Born in London and raised between the UK, India, and the United States, she is the daughter and disciple of the legendary sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar. Over the years, she has released seven solo studio albums, collaborated with artists across jazz, Western classical, flamenco, and electronica, and earned fourteen Grammy nominations, making her one of the most prominent Indian-origin musicians on the world stage.

Beyond her music, Shankar is actively involved in advocacy and humanitarian work, particularly in women’s rights and refugee support, adding to her stature as both an artist and a global citizen.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per...

Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per...

Chhau Porbo Returns To Mumbai! Artists From Purulia, West Bengal Set To Perform At Ravindra Natya...

Chhau Porbo Returns To Mumbai! Artists From Purulia, West Bengal Set To Perform At Ravindra Natya...

Last Supermoon Of 2025: When & Where To Watch December 'Cold Moon' In India?

Last Supermoon Of 2025: When & Where To Watch December 'Cold Moon' In India?

Anoushka Shankar Bashes Air India For Mishandling & Damaging Her Sitar That She's Owned For 17 Years

Anoushka Shankar Bashes Air India For Mishandling & Damaging Her Sitar That She's Owned For 17 Years

This Country Is Called The Pearl Of The Indian Ocean; Can You Guess Its Name?

This Country Is Called The Pearl Of The Indian Ocean; Can You Guess Its Name?