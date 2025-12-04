Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per Night?

As Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in New Delhi today for a two-day visit, the spotlight has shifted firmly onto ITC Maurya. The hotel is under an extraordinary security regime, every room has been booked, corridors barricaded, and entry points sealed under strict surveillance. Multiple agencies have deployed rapid-response teams and access-control grids to ensure the visit proceeds without incident

As per DNA India, For this significant diplomatic trip, Putin is slated to stay in ITC Maurya’s most luxurious and prestigious accommodation: the Chanakya Suite. Often compared to the hotel’s other ultra-premium offering, the Chandragupta Suite, the Chanakya is widely regarded as the crown jewel of the property.

Spanning approximately 4,600 square feet, the suite commands a nightly rate of around ₹8–10 lakh, reflecting its elite status and heritage-style grandeur.

Inside the Chanakya Suite

The interiors of the Chanakya Suite combine regal Indian aesthetics with modern opulence. Silk-panelled walls adorned with art, dark wooden flooring, and priceless paintings, including those by renowned artists like Tyeb Mehta, evoke a sense of timeless elegance. There are even artistic motifs inspired by ancient Indian treatises like the Arthashastra, which add to the suite’s thematic depth.

Luxury also extends to the dining setup with meals that will be served on fine Villeroy & Boch crockery and Cristal De Paris glassware for a refined dining experience.

Amenities designed for heads of state

The Chanakya Suite offers a full spectrum of indulgences and conveniences, tailored for high-profile guests. A master bedroom with walk-in closet, a private steam room and sauna, alongside a fully equipped gym, a spacious reception, living room, and a 12-seat dining room for formal dining or meetings, additional guest room, study, office space, ideal for work or confidential discussions and panoramic views of Delhi, framed by intricately hand-carved interiors, blending royal Indian heritage with modern comfort.

In essence, the suite functions as a “palace away from palace”, providing both grandeur and discretion, befitting heads of state.