 Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per Night?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleVladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per Night?

Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per Night?

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to New Delhi has placed ITC Maurya under heavy security as he will be staying here. The entire hotel is sealed and will be monitored. He will stay in the ultra-luxurious 4,600 sq ft Chanakya Suite, priced at ₹8-10 lakh per night. Known for private wellness facilities and expansive meeting spaces, the suite blends royal heritage with modern comfort

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image

As Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in New Delhi today for a two-day visit, the spotlight has shifted firmly onto ITC Maurya. The hotel is under an extraordinary security regime, every room has been booked, corridors barricaded, and entry points sealed under strict surveillance. Multiple agencies have deployed rapid-response teams and access-control grids to ensure the visit proceeds without incident

As per DNA India, For this significant diplomatic trip, Putin is slated to stay in ITC Maurya’s most luxurious and prestigious accommodation: the Chanakya Suite. Often compared to the hotel’s other ultra-premium offering, the Chandragupta Suite, the Chanakya is widely regarded as the crown jewel of the property.

Spanning approximately 4,600 square feet, the suite commands a nightly rate of around ₹8–10 lakh, reflecting its elite status and heritage-style grandeur.

Inside the Chanakya Suite

FPJ Shorts
Who Was Swaraj Kaushal? Late BJP Leader Sushma Swaraj's Husband Passes Away At 73
Who Was Swaraj Kaushal? Late BJP Leader Sushma Swaraj's Husband Passes Away At 73
India To Host India-AI Impact Summit 2026 From Feb 16–20, Marking Global South's First Global AI Summit
India To Host India-AI Impact Summit 2026 From Feb 16–20, Marking Global South's First Global AI Summit
Viral Video: CCTV Footage Shows 7-Year-Old Struck By Speeding Bike After Leaving School Bus
Viral Video: CCTV Footage Shows 7-Year-Old Struck By Speeding Bike After Leaving School Bus
IIM Indore Student Alleges Sexual Harassment By Placement Panel Member; ICC Removes Accused And Begins Probe
IIM Indore Student Alleges Sexual Harassment By Placement Panel Member; ICC Removes Accused And Begins Probe

The interiors of the Chanakya Suite combine regal Indian aesthetics with modern opulence. Silk-panelled walls adorned with art, dark wooden flooring, and priceless paintings, including those by renowned artists like Tyeb Mehta, evoke a sense of timeless elegance. There are even artistic motifs inspired by ancient Indian treatises like the Arthashastra, which add to the suite’s thematic depth.

Luxury also extends to the dining setup with meals that will be served on fine Villeroy & Boch crockery and Cristal De Paris glassware for a refined dining experience.

Amenities designed for heads of state

The Chanakya Suite offers a full spectrum of indulgences and conveniences, tailored for high-profile guests. A master bedroom with walk-in closet, a private steam room and sauna, alongside a fully equipped gym, a spacious reception, living room, and a 12-seat dining room for formal dining or meetings, additional guest room, study, office space, ideal for work or confidential discussions and panoramic views of Delhi, framed by intricately hand-carved interiors, blending royal Indian heritage with modern comfort.

ITC website

ITC website |

ITC website

ITC website |

In essence, the suite functions as a “palace away from palace”, providing both grandeur and discretion, befitting heads of state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per...

Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per...

Chhau Porbo Returns To Mumbai! Artists From Purulia, West Bengal Set To Perform At Ravindra Natya...

Chhau Porbo Returns To Mumbai! Artists From Purulia, West Bengal Set To Perform At Ravindra Natya...

Last Supermoon Of 2025: When & Where To Watch December 'Cold Moon' In India?

Last Supermoon Of 2025: When & Where To Watch December 'Cold Moon' In India?

Anoushka Shankar Bashes Air India For Mishandling & Damaging Her Sitar That She's Owned For 17 Years

Anoushka Shankar Bashes Air India For Mishandling & Damaging Her Sitar That She's Owned For 17 Years

This Country Is Called The Pearl Of The Indian Ocean; Can You Guess Its Name?

This Country Is Called The Pearl Of The Indian Ocean; Can You Guess Its Name?