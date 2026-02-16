Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Feb 16th, 2026 To Feb 22nd, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | February 16, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings a surge of mental clarity, energy and enthusiasm. Your thoughts become sharper, more decisive and confident, allowing you to move forward with conviction. Quick decisions and swift actions are likely.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, you may feel like thinking on your feet and acting quickly. However, you are advised to slow down and make mindful decisions. Keep an eye on your money. Proper due diligence and patience are essential. Avoid overindulgence.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings important realisations or shifts related to your work and finances. A new job or professional opportunity may present itself, offering steady growth and long-term abundance.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week may heighten your sensitivity, bringing emotions closer to the surface. While feelings may run strong, you are encouraged to maintain a clear, balanced and rational mindset. See situations for what they truly are.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week highlights victory and recognition in matters related to career and finances. You may now set your sights on bigger goals. Be mindful of your speech and maintain tact. Avoid engaging in gossip.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings a fresh surge of energy and renewed enthusiasm. It is going to be a busy phase and you may find yourself juggling multiple responsibilities. Financial matters require careful handling.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings healing, renewed hope, and transformation. You are emerging from a challenging cycle and stepping into calmer energy. The Star reminds you that sweet results await, but they require faith in yourself.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings emotional healing and meaningful connections—especially in your personal life. On the professional front, you may need to navigate rivalry or minor conflict to claim your success. Victory requires action.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week calls you to lean deeply into your intuition and inner wisdom. You will be in a strong position to make important decisions. Pay special attention to your career and, even more so, your finances.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week may bring certain questions or uncertainty around your finances or material stability. Freedom and openness are important themes right now. Travel is indicated and recommended.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, social interactions may feel slightly confusing or tricky this week. Tactful, clear communication will make all the difference. Proper planning is important; otherwise, you may feel a little scattered.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings a surge of energy, drive and a strong desire for clarity and forward movement. It is time to take action. You may feel ready to reclaim your power. Seek support from trusted loved ones when needed.
