 Queen Rania al-Abdullah At The Ambani Residence In Mumbai; Nita, Isha, Shloka & Radhika Add Fashion Flair To Royal Welcome
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his family hosted Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai. Nita looked elegant in an embroidered ivory saree with pearls and diamonds. Isha chose a white peplum-and-skirt set, Shloka stunned in monochrome blue, and Radhika opted for a structured off-white ensemble. The Ambani women blended traditional grace with modern sophistication for the intimate royal gathering.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai witnessed a regal afternoon as business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his family welcomed Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah for an intimate gathering at their residence, Antilia. While the occasion was diplomatic, the fashion was nothing short of royal. The Ambani women stepped out in looks that beautifully balanced Indian tradition with contemporary sophistication.

Nita Ambani's ivory moment

Staying true to her signature aesthetic, Nita Ambani chose a breathtaking ivory saree for the occasion, featuring delicate floral embroidery and subtle embellishments. She paired it with equally opulent jewels, including a layered pearl necklace, sparkling diamond earrings and a statement bracelet. Subtle makeup glam and side-parted curls rounded off her classic appearance.

article-image

Isha Ambani's modern minimalism

Isha Ambani embraced a contemporary all-white ensemble with understated grey leaf motifs scattered across the fabric. Her peplum-style top was complemented with flowing diamond studs and sleek white pumps. With luminous makeup and softly styled hair, Isha's look leaned toward modern royalty.

Shloka Mehta's monochrome statement

Shloka Mehta brought a refreshing pop of colour in a coordinated blue outfit. She wore a striped full-sleeved blouse featuring a bow-tie detail at the neckline, paired with a matching flared skirt. Minimal makeup and matching blue flats kept the look grounded, allowing the tailored silhouette to shine.

article-image

Radhika Merchant's chic couture

Radhika Merchant opted for satin elegance in an off-white structured set. Her top featured strong shoulders, a modest neckline and a neatly buttoned bodice, paired with a knee-length skirt. Nude pumps and delicate diamond earrings enhanced the understated glamour. With soft nude-toned makeup and side-parted curls cascading gently, Radhika delivered quiet sophistication.

From traditional drapes to contemporary silhouettes, the Ambani women turned the intimate gathering into a masterclass in modern Indian elegance.

