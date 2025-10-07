Can Unmarried Woman Also Celebrate Karwa Chauth? Everything You Need To Know

Karwa Chauth 2025 |

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival celebrated in the Hindu culture. It is named after the Karwa (earthen pot) and is mostly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. The festival is observed in October or November on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight). During this time, women will observe nirjala vrat (waterless fast) and worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

VIDEO | With Karwa Chauth just a few days away, markets in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh have turned into a sea of colours - glittering bangles, festive outfits, and excited chatter filling the air.



Women in particular are out shopping for the perfect outfits, jewellery, and… pic.twitter.com/RA6ACrsKkb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2025

Karwa Chauth significance

The festival, which is observed on the fourth day of Chandrodaya Vyapini of Kartik Krishna, has greater significance, especially for married women, and the festival symbolises a beautiful reflection of the marital bond. They observe the festival from sunrise to moonrise by keeping Nirjala vrat (waterless fast) and worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The fast is also called the Karak Chaturthi fast, and a fasting person can only break their fast after offering Arghya to the moon, according to the Hindu rituals. Fast must be broken by drinking water.

Karwa Chauth 2025 | Canva

Can unmarried women observe this fast?

Most married women observe this fast, but unmarried women do as well. In addition to married women, those who are about to get married or hope to marry soon also participate in the festival. Often, women keep the fast in honor of their fiancé or boyfriend. It is believed that by doing so, they receive the blessings of Karva Mata.

Rituals

On this day, women should wake up early in the morning and take a bath before sunrise. Clean your home with gangajal and decorate it with flowers and light. Wear new and colourful traditional clothes. Avoid wearing blue, white, black, and dull colours. Prepare an asan and put a red cloth on it. Place the idols of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, and light a diya with desi ghee in front of the idol, and keep a kalash filled with water. Recite the vrat katha of Karwa Chauth. Women can break their fast after worshipping the Moon God.