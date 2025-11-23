7 Bars In Mumbai That Are Shaking Up The City's Nightlife Scene

Representative Image |

Mumbai’s nightlife has always been iconic, but its latest wave of bars is doing more than just serving drinks; they're crafting experiences. From historic charm and inventive cocktails to craft beers and vinyl beats, the city’s bar culture is evolving fast. Whether you're in it for the music, the crowd, or just that perfect pint, here are seven bars that are shaking up Mumbai’s nightlife in the best way possible.

The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel

If you’re after inventive cocktails with an Indian twist, The Bombay Canteen is a must. This award-winning bar, recently on Asia’s 50 Best Bars extended list, fuses Mumbai’s old charm with modern creativity. The cocktail menu, part of their “Make Mine A Bombay” series, is a masterclass in Indian-inspired mixology with drinks like the Waiting List, a coconut fat-washed tequila with curry leaf soda and a salty rim, and Stolen Kiss, tequila with pickled starfruit and pineapple, are bold and layered, capturing Mumbai’s energy in a glass.

Cost for two: Rs 1,700

Toit, Lower Parel

Straight from Bengaluru’s iconic brewing scene, Toit brings craft beer culture to Mumbai in all its frothy glory. The space buzzes with energy, featuring industrial yet cosy, ideal for big groups or casual evenings. Beer lovers will find paradise here, with house favourites like the Hefeweizen, Craft Beer, Brewed Beer and Bloody Mary. Pair them with wood-fired pizzas, burgers, or their famous chicken wings, and you’ve got yourself a perfect brew night.

Cost for two: Rs 2,500

Doolally Taproom, Khar

If you’re after something low-key and comforting, Doolally Taproom is where you’ll feel right at home. This homegrown microbrewery chain is known for its relaxed vibe, great beer, and pet-friendly spaces. Their house-brewed ales and ciders are the highlight - fresh, crisp, and easy to sip. The fried chicken, cheesy fries, and nachos are perfect companions for an evening that’s more about conversation than chaos. Whether you’re meeting a friend or working remotely over a pint, Doolally’s laid-back charm leada the city’s easy-breezy beer culture.

Leopold Cafe, Colaba

There’s no talking about Mumbai’s bar scene without mentioning Leopold Cafe, the OG of Colaba that has seen it all since 1871. Walking in feels like stepping into a slice of Mumbai’s history; with its vintage wooden interiors, buzzing chatter, and old-world charm. Come here for its lively, carefree atmosphere and unpretentious drinks. Grab a beer tower and soak up the nostalgia while enjoying their famous chicken poppers or walnut pie. It’s chaotic, yes, but in the best Bombay way possible, the kind that makes you want to stay longer just to be part of its timeless energy.

Woodside Inn, Colaba

For those who love comfort food with a side of craft beer, Woodside Inn is pure satisfaction. The rustic interiors, warm lighting, and friendly crowd make it one of Mumbai’s most loved pubs. Their juicy gourmet burgers are legendary, best paired with one of their craft beers or classic cocktails. The vibe strikes that perfect middle ground, not too loud, not too quiet, ideal for both a chill catch-up or a long, laughter-filled night.

Lord of the Drinks, Worli

If you’re in the mood to party, Lord of the Drinks is where the energy never dips. Known for having Asia’s longest bar, this space combines luxe interiors with a buzzing atmosphere. The menu is massive, from quirky, pop-culture-inspired cocktails to classics done right. Try their signature Long Island Iced Tea or Spicy Guava Margarita, both known for their punch. The food is equally vibrant with platters, tandoori bites, and pizzas that keep you fuelled all night. With live DJs, a dance floor, and a crowd that knows how to have fun, this is your place for a full-blown night out.

The Table, Colaba

Mumbai's The Table is a must-visit for anyone who loves great drinks paired with fresh, thoughtfully curated food. Known for pioneering the farm-to-table concept in India, it’s earned a spot among Asia’s 100 Best Restaurants and consecutive Wine Spectator Awards. The bar shines with a mix of classic cocktails, inventive seasonal creations, and an impressive wine selection. From rich mains to small plates bursting with flavor, every drink complements the food, making it ideal for a relaxed evening, a night out with friends, or a cosy date.

So, next time you’re out for a drink, skip the usual routine. Try one of these top bars, raise your glass, and let Mumbai’s spirit do the rest.