Taut Abs, Toned Biceps & Sculpted Bod; Can You Believe That This 65-Yr-Old US Mom Has A 36-YO Daughter? | Instagram @jodiharrisonbauer

A viral video featuring a 65-year-old woman flaunting her incredibly fit and taut physique has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens in disbelief and admiration. The clip, shared by popular fitness vlogger @bodybymark, shows the content creator interacting with the woman at an outdoor fitness zone in the Miami and asking her about her fitness secrets.

During the interaction, the woman reveals that she has been working out consistently since the age of 20, maintaining a disciplined fitness routine for over four decades. Her dedication, she says, is the key behind her taut abs, toned biceps and sculpted body that has now become the talk of social media.

WATCH VIDEO:

Sharing details of her workout regime, the 65-year-old explains that she focuses heavily on strength training. She works out her legs three times a week, with two of those sessions dedicated entirely to glute training. According to her, prioritising weight training over excessive cardio has helped her preserve muscle mass and maintain a lean physique over the years.

Diet, she adds, plays an equally important role. The woman credits her “very clean” eating habits for sustaining her fitness levels and discloses that her body fat percentage is around 12 per cent, a figure that further stunned viewers online. While she does not advocate intense cardio routines.

What surprised netizens even more was her personal revelation that she is a mother of two daughters aged 36 and 32. Many users admitted they initially mistook her for someone in her 40s, praising her youthful appearance and strength.

As the video continues to garner millions of views, social media users have hailed the woman as a major source of motivation, proving that age is no barrier to fitness and that a healthy lifestyle.