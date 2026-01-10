Dhurandhar Actor Sara Arjun's Rosy Dress Moment Is Made For Valentine's Day

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | January 10, 2026
Sara Arjun is clearly in her romantic era. The Dhurandhar star has set Valentine’s mood early, stepping out in a rosy look that’s equal parts dreamy and fashion-forward
Shot in a moody, chandelier-lit setting with framed artwork in the background, the visuals feel intimate and cinematic, much like Sara’s rising journey post Dhurandhar
The actress oozed romantic, sultry elegance in a ruched halter-neck dress from Polish designer Magda Butrym
The jersey dress channels early-2000s glam, featuring a bold backless pattern and a modern asymmetrical hem
Heavy ruching across the ensemble created movement and drama, while 3D floral appliqués elevated it into statement couture
Keeping things effortless, Sara opted for subtly kohled eyes, blushed cheeks, highlighted glow and nude lips, letting the dress do all the talking
She rounded off her stunning red look with a messy high bun with curtain bangs framing her face beautifully
