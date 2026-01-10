Payal Gaming Breaks The Internet In Ruby Red Dress, Poses With Luxury Car In New Pics

By: Aanchal C | January 10, 2026
Indian gaming sensation Payal Gaming, popularly known as Payal Dhare, set Instagram abuzz after sharing a series of striking pictures from her recent outing
In one standout frame, Payal turned heads in a rich ruby red velvet midi dress, confidently posing beside a swanky luxury car
She elevated the red-hot look with a black fur coat, sleek black boots and delicate jewellery, adding a luxe winter-glam touch
Switching gears, another picture captured her in a relaxed yet cool ensemble, featuring a classic white T-shirt layered with a military-print jacket and denim jeans
The streamer further embraced edgy street style in a grey zip-up sweater paired with denims, styled with a grey hat, pop-pink bag and white sneakers for contrast
Keeping her beauty look effortless, Payal opted for soft blush, defined eyeliner and nude lips, letting her outfits do the talking
Rounding off the carousel, the final photo showcased her in a black full-sleeve top teamed with denim jeans and a multi-hued scarf
