 Mumbai Gets Korean-Style Ramen Bar! This Bandra Cafe Serves Hot Bowl With Busting Bubble Tea
Known for its busting bubble teas and chewy boba slurp, this spot is now serving Korean-style hot noodle bowls, with Ramen Bar in different parts of Mumbai.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Barako | Instagram

K-food enthusiasts assemble! Mumbai's beloved boba spot, Barako, is turning up the heat with piping-hot Korean-style ramen. Known for its busting bubble teas and chewy boba slurp, this spot is now serving Korean-style hot noodle bowls, with Ramen Bar in different parts of the city with its newest outlet now opened in Bandra's  Pali Naka.

Mumbai's Korean-style ramen bar

At Barako, you can slurp your way through hearty ramen bowls starting at just ₹290. From the indulgent Veg Cheese Ramen to customisable ramen loaded with toppings, it’s every noodle lover’s dream. The cafe also offers an irresistible deal: any ramen paired with a fruity tea combo for ₹499, perfect for a midweek treat.

But Barako isn’t just about the food; it’s an experience. With soft lighting, calm vibes, and a minimalist aesthetic, it’s a slice of Seoul right here in Mumbai.

What else you can try

According to Barako’s website, the café was born out of a craving for something India lacked: fun, textured, speciality iced drinks. “We saw a gap in the market. Southeast Asia had vibrant iced beverages, but India was still stuck on cold coffee and basic iced tea. Barako is our answer to the mundane,” they shared.

The menu is a playground of flavours, featuring authentic bubble teas, speciality bubble coffees, Asian snacks like steamed bao and momos, and even healthier options with oat or almond milk. Each drink can be customised with popping boba, chewy pearls, or colourful jellies, making every sip a mini adventure.

Where: Barako outlets in Colaba, Lower Parel, Bandra & Versova.

Cost: ₹500 for one

