From Bandra To SoBo: Boojee Cafe Brings Its Classic Brews & Brunch To South Mumbai

Bandra’s favourite caffeine corner, Boojee Cafe, has officially crossed the Sea Link! The cult-favourite coffee spot, known for its Parisian charm and perfect brunch plates, has now opened a new outpost in the artistic lanes of Kala Ghoda, South Mumbai. What began as a cosy 15-seater cafe on Perry Cross Road in 2019 has now grown into one of Mumbai’s most beloved boutique cafes.

Boojee Cafe opens in Fort

The new Kala Ghoda outlet, which opened its doors on October 5, carries forward Boojee’s signature aesthetic, minimalist interiors, whiffs of freshly brewed coffee, and that unmistakable “Boojee vibe” that blends comfort with class. Nestled in Raj Bahadur Mansion, the cafe is already drawing in SoBo regulars looking for their next breakfast haunt or coffee fix.

True to its reputation, Boojee’s menu is a blend of familiar favourites and brunch indulgences. Their almond croissant, stuffed with silky almond cream, remains a star, while the baklava croissant is a must-try for anyone who loves a sweet surprise. Pair it with their cold brew or a classic cappuccino, and you’ve got yourself the perfect mid-morning mood lift.

Foodies can also look forward to hearty breakfast staples like the Avocado Toast, Chicken Sandwich, and Crepes, all made with their signature fresh, wholesome ingredients. The cafe continues to serve across the day, with options that easily transition from a quick lunch to a relaxed evening coffee date.

So, whether you’re craving espresso or conversation, this new spot is where South Mumbai’s café scene just got a little more “boojee.”

Details:

Where: Boojee Cafe, Unit No. 30, Raj Bahadur Mansion, 28 Mumbai Samachar Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort

Timings: 7 am – 11 pm

Cost for two: Rs 1,200