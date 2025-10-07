'Can't Believe My Eyes!': Ananya Panday Poses With Jennie At Chanel Show, Sends Desi BLACKPINK Fans Into Frenzy

Ananya Panday & Jennie at Chanel paris Fashion Week show | Instagram

Bollywood’s Gen-Z couture queen Ananya Panday is living every girl’s dream at Paris Fashion Week, brushing shoulders with Hollywood icons and now, creating a viral crossover moment with none other than BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The Chanel ambassador represented India in style at the French luxury house’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

Ananya X Jennie: Viral moment everyone’s talking about

Ananya’s appearance at the star-studded Chanel show instantly lit up social media, but it was her picture with Jennie that truly broke the internet. The two Chanel muses posed together for a snap that sent desi BLACKPINK fans into a frenzy.

The buzz was real; Indian fans couldn’t get over seeing their homegrown star alongside one of K-pop’s biggest icons. Within minutes, comments flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One fan wrote, “I’m crashing out! Ananya and Jennie together 😭😭.” Another added, “Can’t believe my eyes! My desi BLACKPINK heart is full.”

Chanel-packed guest list

The event itself was nothing short of a cinematic moment. Ananya was seated alongside global heavyweights like Tilda Swinton, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Sofia Coppola, and Carrie Coon. Reflecting on the experience, Ananya shared on Instagram, “I have no words to describe the energy in this room but pure joy! Congratulations to @matthieu_blazy and team @chanelofficial for this amazing evening!”

What Ananya wore

For the fashion gala, Ananya arrived in a black-and-white Chanel ensemble that screamed effortless elegance. She donned a black crochet V-neck blouse with scalloped white borders, half sleeves, and delicate eyelet detailing, paired with a matching high-waist mini skirt featuring a scalloped hem.

She styled the outfit minimally, with a pair of dangling earrings, a classic Chanel gold chain bag, and black slingback pumps. Her makeup leaned towards soft glam with dewy skin, brushed brows, warm eyeshadow, and glossy mauve-pink lips. With her hair in soft waves and a centre part, she perfectly oozed the IT Chanel girl energy.