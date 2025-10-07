 Janhvi Kapoor's Stylish Tribute To Britney Spears: Actress Shows Up In Head-To-Toe Miu Miu At Paris Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor's Stylish Tribute To Britney Spears: Actress Shows Up In Head-To-Toe Miu Miu At Paris Fashion Week

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor grabbed eyeballs at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, joining an A-list front row that included Kylie Jenner, Emma Watson, Emma Corrin, and Laura Harrier.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Janhvi Kapoor in Miu Miu at PFW | Instagram

Bollywood’s very own IT girl, Janhvi Kapoor, is having her full fashion-girl moment in Paris, and she’s doing it with a nostalgic twist. The actress grabbed eyeballs at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, joining an A-list front row that included Kylie Jenner, Emma Watson, Emma Corrin, and Laura Harrier. But what truly stood out was Janhvi’s unapologetically playful nod to the early 2000s pop icon, Britney Spears.

Janhvi stuns in head-to-toe Miu Miu

"It’s my homage to Britney Spears," Janhvi revealed to British Vogue, and her look served every bit of that statement. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actress stepped out in a pleated mini kilt paired with a crisp polo shirt and buttery brown leather jacket, giving a flirty school-girl edge that instantly evoked Britney’s iconic "…Baby One More Time" era.

article-image

Janhvi cinched her waist with a slim brown belt and carried a dainty handbag adorned with quirky charms, infusing that signature Miu Miu playfulness. Pointed kitten heels with socks, sleek black sunglasses, and a pair of Gaia Repossi diamond ear cuffs and Chopard watch rounded off her chic look.

For the glam, the 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' fame opted for a clean girl look with glowing skin, brushed-up brows, and nude lips, while her hair was styled in a sleek, pushed-back bun.

article-image

Janhvi in rare archival John Galliano dress

Before channelling Y2K pop fashion, Janhvi served a completely different look with vintage couture. While strolling the streets of Paris a day earlier, she donned a rare archival John Galliano dress from the designer’s 1986 “Fallen Angels” collection.

article-image

The charcoal pinstriped number featured a scissor-pleat silhouette, scalloped neckline, and asymmetric hem, accentuated with pointed heels, a black clutch, and her signature sleek bun, exuding an Old Hollywood muse meeting modern-day Parisian glam.

