 Beckhams Bring Peak Family Glam To Victoria's Paris Fashion Week Show; Grown-Up Harper Glows In Pink Dress
Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Beckham family at Paris fashion Week

The Beckham family once again proved that style runs deep in their DNA with their head-turning ensembles at Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2026 collection at Paris Fashion Week. On October 3, the designer was joined by husband David Beckham and their children, Romeo, Cruz, and the ever-charming Harper, who turned heads with her poised pink look.

Harper Beckham serves teen couture in pink

Harper Beckham is no longer the little girl seen holding her dad’s hand at fashion shows; the 14-year-old is growing into her own as a Gen Z fashion darling. For her mum’s big night, Harper arrived in a stunning blush-pink satin dress that was both chic and sophisticated. The strapless gown, straight from Victoria Beckham’s own collection, featured a soft ruffled neckline and a flowing silhouette.

article-image

Her look was all about quiet luxury, minimal but breathtaking. She styled it with dainty jewellery and strappy nude sandals, proving that less really is more. The teen fashionista wrapped her look with a clean glam, featuring dewy skin, soft blush, and glossy lips, while her hair was styled in her signature honey-blonde open-do.

Beckhams’ style statements

While Harper brought the charm, the rest of the Beckham clan made sure the family fashion game stayed on point. Victoria oozed demure elegance with her signature minimalist flair in a sleek and chic grey suit.

Romeo Beckham, meanwhile, sported a fitted black Gucci jacket from the fashion house’s spring/summer 1999-inspired collection. He paired it with tailored black pants, a crisp white tee, and a silver chain, blending vintage cool with Gen Z ease.

And of course, David Beckham kept things classic and effortlessly polished in a neutral-toned suit, embodying the timeless gentleman charm he’s known for.

