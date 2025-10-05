 Kylie Jenner Is Real Haute Couture Queen In White Mini Dress Made Entirely Out Of 'Paper' At Paris Fashion Week
Ditching convention, Kylie Jenner turned heads at the Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2026 show in an ensemble that redefined what "high fashion" means — delicate, daring, and yes, made of paper.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Kylie Jenner at Paris Fashion Week | Instagram

Kylie Jenner has once again proven that fashion and fantasy can coexist and she’s the queen of both. During Paris Fashion Week, the beauty mogul made headlines with a look that quite literally blurred the line between art and couture. Ditching convention, Kylie turned heads at the Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2026 show in an ensemble that redefined what "high fashion" means — delicate, daring, and yes, made of paper.

Kylie's paper couture look

Kylie arrived at the Maison Margiela showcase dressed in a white mini dress that was both chic and elegant. Designed by the avant-garde fashion house, the sheer number featured delicate netting adorned with tiny paper embellishments, completed with thin spaghetti straps and matching textured tights.

article-image

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the outfit on her social media, cheekily noting that it was "made of paper", a paper look only Kylie could make this powerful.

To balance the delicate couture, she styled it with a pair of silver disco-ball earrings, oversized black sunglasses, a chic black box clutch, and white wedge heels with pleated detailing. With her signature glam and hair styled in loose open-do, Kylie exuded effortless Parisian chic while sitting front row beside her sister Kim Kardashian, both grabbing attention in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion.

article-image

Schiaparelli moment

Just a few days earlier, Kylie had already stolen the spotlight at Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2026 presentation at the Paris Fashion Week show. The star dazzled in a metallic, fringed gown that seemed to move with liquid grace. The form-fitting spaghetti strap dress featured a plunging neckline and a dramatic frilled skirt with an asymmetrical hemline.

With the gleaming gown, matte makeup, and her signature confidence, she proved once again why her Paris appearances are always front-page material.

