Kylie Jenner Is Real Haute Couture Queen In White Mini Dress Made Entirely Out Of 'Paper' At Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner at Paris Fashion Week | Instagram

Kylie Jenner has once again proven that fashion and fantasy can coexist and she’s the queen of both. During Paris Fashion Week, the beauty mogul made headlines with a look that quite literally blurred the line between art and couture. Ditching convention, Kylie turned heads at the Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2026 show in an ensemble that redefined what "high fashion" means — delicate, daring, and yes, made of paper.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kylie's paper couture look

Kylie arrived at the Maison Margiela showcase dressed in a white mini dress that was both chic and elegant. Designed by the avant-garde fashion house, the sheer number featured delicate netting adorned with tiny paper embellishments, completed with thin spaghetti straps and matching textured tights.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the outfit on her social media, cheekily noting that it was "made of paper", a paper look only Kylie could make this powerful.

To balance the delicate couture, she styled it with a pair of silver disco-ball earrings, oversized black sunglasses, a chic black box clutch, and white wedge heels with pleated detailing. With her signature glam and hair styled in loose open-do, Kylie exuded effortless Parisian chic while sitting front row beside her sister Kim Kardashian, both grabbing attention in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Schiaparelli moment

Just a few days earlier, Kylie had already stolen the spotlight at Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2026 presentation at the Paris Fashion Week show. The star dazzled in a metallic, fringed gown that seemed to move with liquid grace. The form-fitting spaghetti strap dress featured a plunging neckline and a dramatic frilled skirt with an asymmetrical hemline.

With the gleaming gown, matte makeup, and her signature confidence, she proved once again why her Paris appearances are always front-page material.