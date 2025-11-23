Rana Daggubati Launches His Tequila Brand Loca Loka In Mumbai: Shares A Memory With Actor Nagarjuna

A new entrant has quietly stirred up India’s premium spirits scene. At a private launch on November 22 in the heart of Colaba, Mumbai, the tequila label Loca Loka, co-founded by actor Rana Daggubati, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and entrepreneur Sreeharsha Vadlamudi, offered an exclusive preview of its India chapter.

Hosted at the sleek venue Neuma Colaba, tucked amidst the bustle of Colaba, the event took media and guests through the brand’s journey, from its founding in Singapore, its crafting in Mexico, to its traction in the U.S. and Singapore before its planned India launch.

Daggubati described the move as the beginning of a long-planned thrust into Indian metros: “Our goal was always to build a global brand first… Loca Loka is now ready for its Indian chapter, with momentum from our success abroad.”

He explained that as youngsters “tequila shots were a favourite and I have many memories with it from the younger days. I’ll share an anecdote that I have never shared before with anyone. So Nagarjuna one taught me the art of savouring alcohol. He said, ‘You don’t do it like this. You sip it’. So I have this one memory with him.”

Anirudh and Vadlamudi accompanied him at the launch, emphasising the brand’s dual-heritage positioning: Indian roots, Mexican agave, global ambitions. The label will be introduced this October in India, starting with major metros, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and duty-free stores at Hyderabad and Delhi airports.

Loca Loka Mumbai Launch | Amisha Shirgave

At the tasting session, Loca Loka’s variants, including the Reposado and Blanco, were paired with mixology demonstrations. When asked about his favourite way to enjoy the spirit, Daggubati said he “simply likes it on the rocks with a slice of orange.” Anirudh revealed his go-to: the “Bloody Marita” version, a take on the classic Bloody Mary with a tequila twist.

The brand was also launched with some optimistic backing for India’s tequila segment: experts predict this category could reach US $76.03 million by 2025, with a projected annual growth of 9.86 % through 2030, outpacing global averages.

Loca Loka Mumbai Launch | Amisha Shirgave

Crafted in Mexico using high-quality agave, the spirit is now marketed in the U.S. and Singapore and is set to tap the Indian market via the home-grown partnership.

The India launch price is pegged at roughly ₹6,990 for the 75 cl Reposado variant in duty-free. Another listing shows the Blanco version at about ₹4,900 for the 0.75 L size.

With this, Rana Daggubati joins a growing list of Indian celebrities entering the liquor business, this time via a tequila label that aims to fuse Indian-Mexican flair with global appeal.