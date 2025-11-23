Sonam Kapoor Glows With Baby Bump In Custom Rahul Mishra & Maharani Necklace

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 23, 2025
Sonam Kapoor is embracing motherhood in the most stylish way possible. The Bollywood fashion icon, who married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in 2018 and welcomed their son Vayu in 2022, is reportedly expecting her second child
Recently, Sonam shared a stunning photo wearing a custom ivory Rahul Mishra ensemble. The outfit featured a beautifully crafted anarkali kurta paired with dhoti-style bottoms, adorned with rich golden thread embroidery. A matching embroidered dupatta added a graceful flourish
Complementing her traditional attire, she accessorised with an opulent Maharani necklace from Amrapali Jewels, enhancing the look with a royal touch
The outfit featured intricate zari embroidery, creating a subtle yet luxurious finish that enhanced the richness of the design
The matching dupatta added volume and glamour to the look, elevating the entire ensemble with its detailed craftsmanship
The flowing anarkali drape beautifully accentuated her baby bump, showing how to embrace pregnancy fashion confidently
The ivory and gold combination gave her a serene, ethereal vibe ,perfect for traditional elegance with a contemporary edge
