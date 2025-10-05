 Meghan Markle's First Paris Fashion Week Appearance In 2 Balenciaga Looks Is A Masterclass In Demure Couture, Take A Look
Meghan Markle's First Paris Fashion Week Appearance In 2 Balenciaga Looks Is A Masterclass In Demure Couture, Take A Look

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her debut at the front row of Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Meghan Markle's Paris Fashion Week debut | X

Paris Fashion Week saw a royal touch this season as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her debut at the front row of Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2026 show. The entrepreneur walked the red carpet in not one, but two refined, demure ensembles that effortlessly blended elegance and understated glamour.

Meghan's ivory number for PFW debut

For her first appearance at Pierpaolo Piccioli's debut collection for Balenciaga, Meghan embraced a soft, ivory palette. She donned a custom co-ord featuring a silky button-down paired with tailored pants, over which she draped a matching cape worn like a stole.

article-image

Accessories were kept subtle yet polished with black pumps, a sleek black clutch, and delicate diamond studs. Meghan’s glam was equally demure with a clean, dewy base, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, and soft pink lips, while her hair was tied in a slick, low bun. The Duchess proved that understated doesn’t mean boring; it can be the epitome of chic.

Evening drama in black look

Later, Meghan stepped out in a second custom Balenciaga look, perfect for an intimate Parisian dinner. The sleeveless black gown featured a draped neckline, backless detailing, and a cape-like panel at the front. Its slim silhouette balanced drama and elegance, showing a slightly bolder facet of Meghan’s style while maintaining her signature demure aesthetic.

article-image

And obviously she kept her accessories minimal again with a pair of dainty diamond studs, a sleek bracelet, a statement watch, and the same black pumps carried over from her earlier look. A subtle makeup highlighting feathered brows, luminous skin, and muted glossy lips with a top knot completed her evening appearance.

