 Heartwarming! Pets Receive Blessings At St. Andrew’s Church, Bandra On The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHeartwarming! Pets Receive Blessings At St. Andrew’s Church, Bandra On The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi

Heartwarming! Pets Receive Blessings At St. Andrew’s Church, Bandra On The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi

From golden retrievers and indie pups to cats, birds, and even turtles, every creature found a place in this celebration of divine love

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
article-image

The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi at St. Andrew’s Church, Bandra, turned into a truly touching celebration this year, uniting pets and their humans in an atmosphere of joy, gratitude, and unconditional love. The annual blessing of animals, held in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment, drew pet owners from all over Mumbai to celebrate compassion in its purest form.

Faith, fur, and friendship

What unfolded on the church grounds was a scene of delightful chaos, wagging tails, fluttering wings, and the occasional meow breaking through hymns and laughter. From golden retrievers and indie pups to cats, birds, and even turtles, every creature found a place in this celebration of divine love. The event reminded everyone that compassion and kindness aren’t just words spoken from the pulpit but virtues meant to be lived, paws, feathers, and all.

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut Turns Showstopper for ‘Saltanat’: Fans Call Her, 'OG Ramp Queen'
article-image

Honoring St. Francis of Assisi’s legacy

FPJ Shorts
How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date Announced: When & Where To Watch It Online?
How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date Announced: When & Where To Watch It Online?
'First LoP To Speak Against India On Foreign Soil': Kiren Rijiju Criticises Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In Colombia - VIDEO
'First LoP To Speak Against India On Foreign Soil': Kiren Rijiju Criticises Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In Colombia - VIDEO
Odisha News: 2 Fraudsters Posing As MHA Officials Arrested In Bhubaneswar
Odisha News: 2 Fraudsters Posing As MHA Officials Arrested In Bhubaneswar
Shocking! Hikaru Nakamura Throws Chess Piece After Beating D. Gukesh As USA Crushes India 5-0 In 'Checkmate' Exhibition Event; Video
Shocking! Hikaru Nakamura Throws Chess Piece After Beating D. Gukesh As USA Crushes India 5-0 In 'Checkmate' Exhibition Event; Video

The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, observed annually on October 4, commemorates the saint known for his deep respect and connection with all living beings. Across the world, churches mark the day by blessing animals, a symbolic gesture that acknowledges their role in God’s creation. St. Andrew’s Church has continued this beloved tradition, turning it into one of Bandra’s most awaited community gatherings.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi's Casual Biker Look Is A Step Towards Breaking Political Stereotype: Here's What He...
article-image

A celebration of love beyond species

For many pet parents, the ceremony was more than just a religious ritual, it was a moment to reflect on the unconditional bond they share with their furry companions. The joyful noise and vibrant energy made the event feel both spiritual and celebratory, reminding everyone that God’s love truly manifests in many forms, even those with fur, feathers, or tiny paws.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heartwarming! Pets Receive Blessings At St. Andrew’s Church, Bandra On The Feast of St. Francis of...

Heartwarming! Pets Receive Blessings At St. Andrew’s Church, Bandra On The Feast of St. Francis of...

Meghan Markle's First Paris Fashion Week Appearance In 2 Balenciaga Looks Is A Masterclass In Demure...

Meghan Markle's First Paris Fashion Week Appearance In 2 Balenciaga Looks Is A Masterclass In Demure...

Smriti Irani Makes Fashion Show Comeback After 26 Years; Walks Barefoot On Ramp

Smriti Irani Makes Fashion Show Comeback After 26 Years; Walks Barefoot On Ramp

Is It Kim Or Kris? Kardashian's Bold Jet-Black Pixie Cut In Paris Remind Fans Of Her Mother Jenner

Is It Kim Or Kris? Kardashian's Bold Jet-Black Pixie Cut In Paris Remind Fans Of Her Mother Jenner

Kangana Ranaut Turns Showstopper for ‘Saltanat’: Fans Call Her, 'OG Ramp Queen'

Kangana Ranaut Turns Showstopper for ‘Saltanat’: Fans Call Her, 'OG Ramp Queen'