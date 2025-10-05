Kangana Ranaut Turns Showstopper for ‘Saltanat’: Fans Call Her, 'OG Ramp Queen'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made a grand return to the fashion runway, turning showstopper for designer label Raabta by Rahul’s latest bridal jewellery collection, Saltanat. The designer duo unveiled the regal collection on Friday, sharing glimpses of Kangana’s walk on their official Instagram page.

A regal return to the ramp

After a hiatus of several years, Kangana graced the ramp once again, exuding her signature confidence and poise. She wore an elegant ivory saree adorned with intricate embroidery, paired with a heavily embellished blouse. To complement the outfit, she chose emerald and gold statement jewellery from Raabta by Rahul’s new line. Her look was completed with a neatly styled floral bun, traditional accessories, and subtle glam makeup, perfectly embodying the essence of royal grace.

Calling Kangana their “muse,” Raabta by Rahul captioned the post with admiration, celebrating her as the face of their opulent new collection. Fans were quick to flood the comments section with praise, calling her “The OG Ramp Queen” and “Unmatched in elegance and attitude.”

Kangana’s legacy on the Runway

This isn’t the first time Kangana has ruled the fashion stage. Over the years, she has walked for several prestigious designers and fashion events. In 2022, she turned showstopper for Khadi India at Lakme Fashion Week, donning a white khadi jamdani saree with an overcoat that perfectly merged tradition with modernity. The same year, she also walked for Varun Chakkilam, captivating audiences in an intricately embroidered lehenga.

Her effortless walk, regal posture, and timeless charm have made her a recurring favorite among designers who seek a blend of classic Indian beauty and fearless individuality.

What’s next for Kangana Ranaut

The actress is now gearing up for her Hollywood debut in the horror-drama Blessed Be the Evil, alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone. Directed by Anurag Rudra, the film is set to begin production in New York this summer.

Whether on screen or the runway, Kangana Ranaut continues to redefine elegance and power. Her return to the ramp for Saltanat not only showcased her timeless fashion sensibilities but also reaffirmed her status as one of India’s most captivating style icons.