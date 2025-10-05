 Smriti Irani Makes Fashion Show Comeback After 26 Years; Walks Barefoot On Ramp
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSmriti Irani Makes Fashion Show Comeback After 26 Years; Walks Barefoot On Ramp

Smriti Irani Makes Fashion Show Comeback After 26 Years; Walks Barefoot On Ramp

A video of Smriti Irani’s elegant walk quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities praising her poise and confidence

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
article-image

Popular television actress and Union Minister Smriti Irani has once again captured the spotlight, this time not in politics or on-screen drama, but on the fashion runway. The multifaceted star made a stunning return to modeling at a fashion show, marking her comeback to the world of glamour after more than two decades.

A royal comeback that won hearts

A video of Smriti Irani’s elegant walk quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities praising her poise and confidence. Draped in a majestic purple saree, Irani exuded regal charm and timeless grace. Her ensemble was complemented with a statement necklace, stylish sunglasses, and subtle makeup, striking the perfect balance between sophistication and simplicity.

What truly caught everyone’s attention was her decision to walk the ramp barefoot, a symbolic gesture that reflected both humility and comfort. Admirers lauded this move, calling it a powerful statement of authenticity in an industry often dominated by glitter and heels.

FPJ Shorts
Bitcoin Surges Past $125,000, Sets New All-Time High As Global Demand & Institutional Buying Soar
Bitcoin Surges Past $125,000, Sets New All-Time High As Global Demand & Institutional Buying Soar
Global Recognition: 3 Gauhati University Professors Make It To List Of World's Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University
Global Recognition: 3 Gauhati University Professors Make It To List Of World's Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University
IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video
IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video
Enraged Women Vandalised Liquor Shop In UP When It Reopened, Alcohol Bottles Worth Lakhs Broken | WATCH
Enraged Women Vandalised Liquor Shop In UP When It Reopened, Alcohol Bottles Worth Lakhs Broken | WATCH

From modeling to iconic stardom

Before becoming a household name, Smriti Irani began her career as a model in the 1990s. Her early exposure to the fashion industry paved the way for her journey into television, where she achieved nationwide fame as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The role remains one of Indian television’s most memorable characters, making her a beloved figure across generations.

Following her success in entertainment, Irani transitioned into politics, where she established herself as one of India’s most respected leaders. As a key member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she has held prominent ministerial roles and continues to inspire many with her dedication and resilience.

A return that blends legacy and modernity

Now, with reports hinting at Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Smriti Irani seems to be reconnecting with her entertainment roots, much to the delight of her longtime fans. Her graceful return to the runway not only celebrates her journey from model to minister but also reinforces her image as a woman of strength, confidence, and elegance.

Her recent appearance at Bombay Fashion Week is more than just a walk down the ramp, it’s a reminder that style, substance, and self-belief never go out of fashion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Smriti Irani Makes Fashion Show Comeback After 26 Years; Walks Barefoot On Ramp

Smriti Irani Makes Fashion Show Comeback After 26 Years; Walks Barefoot On Ramp

Is It Kim Or Kris? Kardashian's Bold Jet-Black Pixie Cut In Paris Remind Fans Of Her Mother Jenner

Is It Kim Or Kris? Kardashian's Bold Jet-Black Pixie Cut In Paris Remind Fans Of Her Mother Jenner

Kangana Ranaut Turns Showstopper for ‘Saltanat’: Fans Call Her, 'OG Ramp Queen'

Kangana Ranaut Turns Showstopper for ‘Saltanat’: Fans Call Her, 'OG Ramp Queen'

Sharad Purnima 2025: Know All About Date, Time, Rituals & More

Sharad Purnima 2025: Know All About Date, Time, Rituals & More

'Get Up At 6 & More': Here's How '100 Years Young' Indian Woman Lives Long Life | WATCH

'Get Up At 6 & More': Here's How '100 Years Young' Indian Woman Lives Long Life | WATCH