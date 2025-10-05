 Sharad Purnima 2025: Know All About Date, Time, Rituals & More
Sharad Purnima 2025: Know All About Date, Time, Rituals & More

Sharad Purnima, also known as Ashvin Purnima and Kojagiri Purnima, is a Hindu festival dedicated to the Goddesses of wealth, Lakshmi and Chandra Dev. It is celebrated on the Full Moon day of the Hindu month of Ashwin.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Purnima 2025 |

On this day, devotees worship the Goddess of wealth, Lakshmi and Chandra Dev.

The festival is observed in numerous states of India, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. In Maharashtra and West Bengal, it is also known as Kojagiri Purnima. On the occasion of the revered festival, know all about its significance and rituals, time and much more.

Ritual and time of Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima is also known by other names, such as Navanna Purnima and Kaumudi Purnima. On this day, devotees observe a fast as the night of Sharad Purnima is considered a special one because it is believed that the Moon shines brightly and appears full in size. According to the Drik Panchange, the festival will be observed on Monday (October 6).

Moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day - 05:27 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:23 PM on Oct 06, 2025Purnima Tithi Ends - 09:16 AM on October 07, 2025.

Devotees from across the nation take holy dips in the river and keep fast. They also prepare rice kheer by using Ganga Jal. After preparing the kher, they keep it under the moonlight for the entire night because it is believed that keeping the kheer under the moonlight during the day boosts immunity, and devotees receive divine blessings. People also make the Panchamrit, a mixture of milk, curd, Tulsi and sugar, and offer it to the deity.

Sharad Purnima 2025

Sharad Purnima 2025 | Heritage of Ahemdabad

Sharad Purnima 2024: Date, Significance, Muhurat And All You Need To Know
article-image

Significance of Sharad Purnima

An auspicious celebration called Sharad Purnima is regarded as one of the most important Purnima. On this day, the moon passes fairly close to Earth. According to mythology, on Sharad Purnima, the moon emerges with sixteen kalas, each of which stands for a human attribute. It's also thought that the day signifies the start of winter and the conclusion of summer.

