Sharad Purnima 2024: Date, Significance, Muhurat And All You Need To Know

Sharad Purnima 2024: shubh muhurat and everything to know

Sharad Purnima is a revered, Hindu festival, celebrated on the full-moon night of the Ashvin month. The auspicious day is also known as Sharad Poonam, Raas Purnima and Ashwin Purnima. On this day, the Hindu devotees worship Lakshmi to seek her blessings and even the Moon or Chandra is prayed to on this day. Sharad Purnima is considered holy and full of positive and auspicious energy. On this day, fasting is also observed by the devotees.

Sharad Purnima 2024: Shubh Muhurat

Sharad Purnima will occur on October 16, 2024 this year. Drik Panchang states that the Purnima Tithi starts at 08:40 PM on Oct 16, 2024, and concludes at 04:55 PM on Oct 17, 2024. The moon will rise at 5:05 PM on October 16.

Sharad Purnima 2024: Significance

According to Vedic astrology, Sharad Purnima is regarded as a sacred day. This day is unique because it is the only time in the whole year when the moon displays all sixteen Kalas while rising and shining. In Hinduism, it is thought that each Kala is connected to a distinct human trait, and when these sixteen Kalas come together, they create the perfect human character.

Lord Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born possessing all sixteen kalas, whereas Lord Ram had twelve kalas. So the beams transform into amrit or sacred nectar. That is the reason why Lord Chandra, the god of the moon, is revered. It is also thought that Goddess Lakshmi comes to Earth during this period, and worshippers seek her blessings.

Gaj Laxmi praised on Sharad Pornima | Pinterest

In addition to the philosophy of kalas, the moon also shows therapeutic properties at this time. It led to the establishment of the custom of making the sugary dessert- Kheer. It is placed beneath the moon to soak up the beneficial healing properties for both the body and soul. The followers fast during the day and in the evening, when the moon appears, they pray and serve kheer. Prasad is distributed later the following morning.

Raas Leela | X (@ChaudhryShankar)

The Pichhvai depicting Rasa Lila during Sharad Purnima is also a popular aspect of the festival.